UPDATE: Maverick Vinales is under investigation for possible low tyre pressure. If confirmed, the KTM star will receive a 16-second time penalty, dropping him from 2nd to 15th.

2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 41m 29.186s 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.800s 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +4.535s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +6.495s 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +6.668s 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +7.484s 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +9.764s 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +12.895s 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +14.219s 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +14.368s 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +15.137s 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +17.459s 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.563s 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +17.632s 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +18.758s 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +26.340s 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +26.925s 18 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +38.186s Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) DNF Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez survives a clash with younger brother Alex then a shock challenge from KTM’s Maverick Vinales to win a thrilling Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

The drama kicked off when the Marquez brothers collided at Turn 1.

Both stayed on board, but Marc suffered some rear aero damage while Franco Morbidelli snatched the lead.

Alex Marquez then tangled with Fabio di Giannantonio over third place a few laps later, earning a long-lap penalty.

The chaos ahead helped Francesco Bagnaia and Tech3’s Vinales charge through the pack.

Bagnaia, starting eleventh, briefly passed team-mate Marc Marquez for second, before Vinales brilliantly surged past both red machines.

Vinales’ rise was complete when he passed Morbidelli for the lead on the brakes into Turn 1 with 12 laps to go.

The KTM rider wasn’t the only head turner, with Honda’s Johann Zarco passing a fading Morbidelli and threatening to join the podium fight - although the Italian retaliated later in the race.

Major grip woes for those who gambled on the soft rear tyre on Saturday, including for Vinales and Zarco, meant all riders picked the medium rear this evening.

However, Marc Marquez revealed on the grid that he was concerned with front tyre life, not only the rear, for the full 22-lap distance.

Perhaps for that reason, the #93 looked content to shadow Vinales, who then gifted Marquez the lead when he ran wide with 7 laps to go.

Marquez upped his pace to settle the contest a few laps later, but second for Vinales was still a brilliant effort given KTM’s woes this season.

After a deflated eighth in the Sprint, Bagnaia at least closed the championship gap on Alex Marquez by completing the podium.

Jorge Martin suffers heavy race fall

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin was making his Aprilia Grand Prix debut after missing the opening three rounds due to multiple fractures - including complicated injuries to his left wrist.

Unsure if he could last the full race distance, the Spaniard suffered a fast crash after losing the front on the outside kerbs at Turn 12.

Worryingly, Martin, who may have been clipped by the following di Giannantonio after falling, needed assistance from marshals at the side of the track.

HRC’s Joan Mir, who missed the Sprint due to gastroenteritis, returned for the grand prix, but retired shortly after mid-distance.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez, making his second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, was also on the DNF list along with fellow fallers Raul Fernandez and Jack Miller.

The Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez takes place at the end of this month.