2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
Race results from the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 4 of 22.
UPDATE: Maverick Vinales is under investigation for possible low tyre pressure. If confirmed, the KTM star will receive a 16-second time penalty, dropping him from 2nd to 15th.
|2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|41m 29.186s
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.800s
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+4.535s
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+6.495s
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+6.668s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+7.484s
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+9.764s
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+12.895s
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+14.219s
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+14.368s
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+15.137s
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+17.459s
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.563s
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+17.632s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+18.758s
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+26.340s
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+26.925s
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+38.186s
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|DNF
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
* Rookie
Marc Marquez survives a clash with younger brother Alex then a shock challenge from KTM’s Maverick Vinales to win a thrilling Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.
The drama kicked off when the Marquez brothers collided at Turn 1.
Both stayed on board, but Marc suffered some rear aero damage while Franco Morbidelli snatched the lead.
Alex Marquez then tangled with Fabio di Giannantonio over third place a few laps later, earning a long-lap penalty.
The chaos ahead helped Francesco Bagnaia and Tech3’s Vinales charge through the pack.
Bagnaia, starting eleventh, briefly passed team-mate Marc Marquez for second, before Vinales brilliantly surged past both red machines.
Vinales’ rise was complete when he passed Morbidelli for the lead on the brakes into Turn 1 with 12 laps to go.
The KTM rider wasn’t the only head turner, with Honda’s Johann Zarco passing a fading Morbidelli and threatening to join the podium fight - although the Italian retaliated later in the race.
Major grip woes for those who gambled on the soft rear tyre on Saturday, including for Vinales and Zarco, meant all riders picked the medium rear this evening.
However, Marc Marquez revealed on the grid that he was concerned with front tyre life, not only the rear, for the full 22-lap distance.
Perhaps for that reason, the #93 looked content to shadow Vinales, who then gifted Marquez the lead when he ran wide with 7 laps to go.
Marquez upped his pace to settle the contest a few laps later, but second for Vinales was still a brilliant effort given KTM’s woes this season.
After a deflated eighth in the Sprint, Bagnaia at least closed the championship gap on Alex Marquez by completing the podium.
Jorge Martin suffers heavy race fall
Reigning world champion Jorge Martin was making his Aprilia Grand Prix debut after missing the opening three rounds due to multiple fractures - including complicated injuries to his left wrist.
Unsure if he could last the full race distance, the Spaniard suffered a fast crash after losing the front on the outside kerbs at Turn 12.
Worryingly, Martin, who may have been clipped by the following di Giannantonio after falling, needed assistance from marshals at the side of the track.
HRC’s Joan Mir, who missed the Sprint due to gastroenteritis, returned for the grand prix, but retired shortly after mid-distance.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez, making his second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, was also on the DNF list along with fellow fallers Raul Fernandez and Jack Miller.
The Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez takes place at the end of this month.