2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 4 of 22.

Franco Morbidelli leads 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli leads 2025 Qatar MotoGP

UPDATE: Maverick Vinales is under investigation for possible low tyre pressure. If confirmed, the KTM star will receive a 16-second time penalty, dropping him from 2nd to 15th.

2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)41m 29.186s
2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.800s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+4.535s
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+6.495s
5Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+6.668s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+7.484s
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+9.764s
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+12.895s
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+14.219s
10Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+14.368s
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+15.137s
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+17.459s
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.563s
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+17.632s
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+18.758s
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+26.340s
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+26.925s
18Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+38.186s
 Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)DNF
 Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez survives a clash with younger brother Alex then a shock challenge from KTM’s Maverick Vinales to win a thrilling Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

The drama kicked off when the Marquez brothers collided at Turn 1.

Both stayed on board, but Marc suffered some rear aero damage while Franco Morbidelli snatched the lead.

Alex Marquez then tangled with Fabio di Giannantonio over third place a few laps later, earning a long-lap penalty.

The chaos ahead helped Francesco Bagnaia and Tech3’s Vinales charge through the pack.

Bagnaia, starting eleventh, briefly passed team-mate Marc Marquez for second, before Vinales brilliantly surged past both red machines.

Vinales’ rise was complete when he passed Morbidelli for the lead on the brakes into Turn 1 with 12 laps to go.

The KTM rider wasn’t the only head turner, with Honda’s Johann Zarco passing a fading Morbidelli and threatening to join the podium fight - although the Italian retaliated later in the race.

Major grip woes for those who gambled on the soft rear tyre on Saturday, including for Vinales and Zarco, meant all riders picked the medium rear this evening.

However, Marc Marquez revealed on the grid that he was concerned with front tyre life, not only the rear, for the full 22-lap distance.

Perhaps for that reason, the #93 looked content to shadow Vinales, who then gifted Marquez the lead when he ran wide with 7 laps to go.

Marquez upped his pace to settle the contest a few laps later, but second for Vinales was still a brilliant effort given KTM’s woes this season.

After a deflated eighth in the Sprint, Bagnaia at least closed the championship gap on Alex Marquez by completing the podium.

Jorge Martin suffers heavy race fall

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin was making his Aprilia Grand Prix debut after missing the opening three rounds due to multiple fractures - including complicated injuries to his left wrist.

Unsure if he could last the full race distance, the Spaniard suffered a fast crash after losing the front on the outside kerbs at Turn 12. 

Worryingly, Martin, who may have been clipped by the following di Giannantonio after falling, needed assistance from marshals at the side of the track.

HRC’s Joan Mir, who missed the Sprint due to gastroenteritis, returned for the grand prix, but retired shortly after mid-distance.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez, making his second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, was also on the DNF list along with fellow fallers Raul Fernandez and Jack Miller.

The Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez takes place at the end of this month.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
9m ago
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull’s big weakness after tough race
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
11m ago
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin taken to hospital after Qatar GP crash
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
26m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins thriller despite collision with Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
31m ago
Lewis Hamilton has “figured out” how to drive Ferrari F1 car after Bahrain recovery
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
35m ago
“We hear that…” Ferrari problem overcome by Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain
Leclerc, Hamilton

More News

F1 News
39m ago
George Russell explains bizarre electrical gremlins with P2 in doubt
George Russell
MotoGP
40m ago
Vinales faces tyre pressure investigation at 2025 Qatar MotoGP - LIVE!
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP Results
44m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
Franco Morbidelli leads 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in parc ferme
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Qatar Moto2- Race Results
Aron Canet, 2025, Qatar, Moto3, Lusail, 13 April