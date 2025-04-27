Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

2025 Spanish MotoGP LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage of the Spanish MotoGP, round five of the 2025 season.

Today's Spanish MotoGP is set to get underway at 14:00 local time at Jerez, with Fabio Quartararo starting on pole position after his lap record set in Q2 yesterday morning.

Marc Marquez's dominance in the Sprint yesterday means he's the favourite for victory today. It would be his fourth at Jerez in the premier class.

27 Apr 2025
14:09
Championship points

Jerez: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

14:04
Race report

Read the full report from the 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix here

13:46

Aleix Espargaro is under investigation for tyre pressure.

13:44
Race Results

2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Race Results

13:43
Alex Marquez wins the Spanish Grand Prix

It's victory for Alex Marquez in the Spanish Grand Prix, the first of his career in the premier class.

Fabio Quartararo takes second and Bagnaia secures a podium finish in third place, with Vinales just missing out in fourth.

13:40
Lap 23/25

Two to go now for Marquez, and still no change behind him.

13:39
Lap 22/25

Almost a 3s lead now for Marquez, who has been exceptional this afternoon. Behind, it's the same story - half a second in front and behind Bagnaia as we enter the final three laps.

13:37
Lap 21/25

Just staying stagnant in front and behind Bagnaia. We're 4 to go now and it's hard to see much changing without a mistake among those three in the podium battle.

13:35
Lap 20/25

Over 2.5s for Marquez now, and it is increasingly looking like Bagnaia's battle is for third, rather than second.

13:34
Lap 19/25

Bagnaia's inability to pass Quartararo hasn't only cost him a shot at the win, it's also putting him in the clutches of Vinales, who is continuing to close in with 6 to go.

It's the fast rights at the end of the lap that seem to be Bagnaia's biggest issue, which you'd have to imagine is all about front grip.

13:32

Bastianini currently making a very tough job of passing Marini for ninth.

International TV feed reporting that it was an electrical issue for Miller, and that Chantra has retired with arm pump.

13:30
Lap 17/25

2s now for Marquez. Quartararo up to 0.7s over Bagnaia, who's gap to Vinales seems to have stabilised at 0.8s as Vinales runs into the Italian's dirty air.

13:29

Morbidelli's crash puts Marc Marquez back into the points.

13:29
Lap 16/25

Almost 2s now for Marquez as  Quartararo continues to hold off Bagnaia.

Morbidelli has crashed at turn 11, that's a fast one.

13:27
Lap 15/25

1.5 seconds now for Marquez, who is under no threat here and well on course for his first ever premier class GP win.

13:26
Mir out

Joan Mir has crashed out. He was batling Morbidelli for sixth.

13:26
Miller out

Jack Miller has pulled out of the race, doesn't look like a crash.

13:24
Lap 13/25

Marquez leading by over a second now and it really looks like his to lose, especially as Bagnaia continues to fail to find a way past Quartararo.

13:22
Lap 12/25

Bagnaia being held up by Quartararo now, and it's going to cost him any chance of a victory here if he can't clear the Yamaha rider quickly.

13:21
Vinales

We said Vinales was holding Di Giannantonio back but that's doing him a disservice, he's 1.6 ahead of the Italain and only 1.2 behind Bagnaia.

13:21
Lap 11/25

Marquez leads by almost a second over Quartararo. Really impressive pace.

13:20
Marquez leads

Alex Marquez leads at the beginning of lap 11. A bit of a block pass, but nothing over the limit. Some fresh air will be welcomed by his front tyre, and now he will look to impose his pace.

13:18
Lap 9/25

Quartararo continuing to lead, Bagnaia still 0.6s behind Marquez.

It's Vinales in fourth, by the way, after Aldeguer's crash, holding Di Giannantonio off. Joan Mir then in sixth on the Honda, ahead of Morbidelli and Binder.

13:16
Lap 8/25

Quartararo really riding excellently here, not making mistakes and really not giving Marquez a chance.

13:14
Lap 7/25

No change at the front. Bagnaia runs wide at turn one. Clearly struggling with the front tyre.

