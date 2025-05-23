Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
2025 British MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage of Friday practice at the 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix

The seventh round of the 2025 MotoGP season takes place at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. 

After six rounds, Marc Marquez leads the championship by 22 points after taking an important second-place finish last time out in the wet French Grand Prix. 

The factory Ducati rider comes to Silverstone chasing his first victory at the UK venue since 2014, but believes he faces stiff competition from his younger brother Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati and 2022 British GP winner Pecco Bagnaia

Bagnaia has slid 51 points back in the championship after a double non-score at the French GP, as he looks to find a solution to his front end problems on the factory Ducati. 

The British Grand Prix has seen 10 different riders win at the event in the last 10 editions, which is a run that could be ended by a previous victor in Maverick Vinales.

The Tech3 KTM rider has been in consistently strong form in recent rounds and has emerged as the reference rider within the brand. 

Fabio Quartararo has secured back-to-back pole positions in MotoGP in the last two rounds and will be a contender for a third this weekend at a track the Yamaha has gone well at in the past. 

For FP1, Quartararo will have sit out the opening 10 minutes as punishment for ignoring marshal instructions after crashing out of the French GP. 

Honda welcomes back Aleix Espargaro for a second time this season as he makes another wildcard appearance on the RC213V. 

FP1 begins at 11:45am GMT, with Practice at 4pm GMT.

23 May 2025
12:43
British MotoGP - FP1 report

Read the full FP1 report for the 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix here

12:33
FP1 Results

2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results

12:30
Chequered flag - Marc Marquez tops Silverstone FP1

The session has come to an end with Marc Marquez fastest on a 1m58.702s from Morbidelli, who improved with his final lap to second. 

Alex Marquez completed the top three to round out an all Ducati 1-2-3 in FP1. 

12:29
Crash - Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura has had a big crash going through Turn 2. He's limping away. 

12:24

Bagnaia makes an improvement to seventh with a 1m59.544s.

12:20

10 minutes left in what has been an uneventful start to the British Grand Prix. 

12:17

The KTM dynamic hasn't shifted yet. Vinales still its leading rider right now in fifth, with the next RC16 Acosta in 15th from Binder, while Bastianini is 20th. 

12:15
FP1 standings after 30 minutes

Just 15 minutes to go in FP1. 

  1. Marc Marquez
  2. Alex Marquez
  3. Bezzecchi
  4. Miller
  5. Vinales
  6. Quartararo
  7. Rins
  8. Aldeguer
  9. Di Giannantonio
  10. Bagnaia
12:13

Solid start to the day for Yamaha so far. Three of its bikes are inside the top 10, with Miller fourth, Quartararo sixth and Rins seventh. 

12:12

Just as we saw in FP1 at Le Mans, Marquez has already dialled himself into some seriously impressive consistency. 

His last lap was a 1m58.730s, just a few hundredths shy of his session-best currently. 

12:10

Marc Marquez finds a small improvement to a 1m58.702s with just under 20 minutes to go. 

12:08

Quartararo goes up to fourth on his Yamaha with a 1m59.423s. So, his 10-minute sin bin hasn't hindered him too much. 

12:06

We've seen a couple of run-offs already in this session. 

It's not too windy today, but wind is a problem for riders at Silverstone.

12:02

Quartararo is up to 12th after his delayed start to the session on a 2m00.176s.

12:01

Alex Marquez moves into second and cuts his brother's advantage down to 0.279s. 

12:00
FP1 standings after 10 minutes
  1. Marc Marquez
  2. Bezzecchi
  3. Miller
  4. Alex Marquez
  5. Di Giannantonio
  6. Bagnaia
  7. Acosta
  8. Morbidelli
  9. Mir
  10. Zarco
11:58

The lap record at Silverstone, for reference, is a 1m57.309s.

11:57

Big lap early in this session already from Marquez. He's 0.499s clear of the field after 10 minutes of running. 

 

11:55

Marc Marquez goes back to the top of the timesheets with a 1m58.844s. 

11:55

Fabio Quartararo's penalty is over and he heads out on his Yamaha. 

His M1 has some aero updates on it this weekend following a test at Misano.

11:54

Silverstone has been a good track for Aprilia in the past and could well be the place where Bezzecchi finds the stability improvements he needs to make a step.

11:53

Marco Bezzecchi has taken over top spot with a 1m59.343s. 

11:51

Marc Marquez has gone top with a 1m59.810s from Marco Bezzecchi and Jack Miller.

11:51

Bit of a moment for Bagnaia going into Vale, but he gets away with it. 

11:49

First flurry of laps have come in and it's French GP winner Johann Zarco leading the way on a 2m02.009s.

