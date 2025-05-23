2025 British MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

The seventh round of the 2025 MotoGP season takes place at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

After six rounds, Marc Marquez leads the championship by 22 points after taking an important second-place finish last time out in the wet French Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati rider comes to Silverstone chasing his first victory at the UK venue since 2014, but believes he faces stiff competition from his younger brother Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati and 2022 British GP winner Pecco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia has slid 51 points back in the championship after a double non-score at the French GP, as he looks to find a solution to his front end problems on the factory Ducati.

The British Grand Prix has seen 10 different riders win at the event in the last 10 editions, which is a run that could be ended by a previous victor in Maverick Vinales.

The Tech3 KTM rider has been in consistently strong form in recent rounds and has emerged as the reference rider within the brand.

Fabio Quartararo has secured back-to-back pole positions in MotoGP in the last two rounds and will be a contender for a third this weekend at a track the Yamaha has gone well at in the past.

For FP1, Quartararo will have sit out the opening 10 minutes as punishment for ignoring marshal instructions after crashing out of the French GP.

Honda welcomes back Aleix Espargaro for a second time this season as he makes another wildcard appearance on the RC213V.

FP1 begins at 11:45am GMT, with Practice at 4pm GMT.