2025 British MotoGP: Alex Marquez on record pace in Practice, Marc Marquez crashes

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez set a new lap record to top Practice at the British Grand Prix, as championship leader Marc Marquez was fourth after an early crash.

Alex Marquez was tipped on Thursday at Silverstone by Marc Marquez to be a contender this weekend, given the fact the flowing layout suits his riding style.

Alex Marquez lifted himself to top spot in the closing stages of Practice before besting the lap record with a 1m57.295s on his final flier to lead Practice by 0.047s.

Fabio Quartararo was second on the leading Yamaha, while stablemate Jack Miller was third on the Pramac-run M1.

Marc Marquez was fourth having crashed early on in Practice, with the factory Ducati rider 0.360s off the pace of younger brother Alex Marquez.

A difficult session for Pecco Bagnaia saw him rescue a direct Q2 place in the closing stages in seventh, while Fermin Aldeguer nabbed the final top 10 spot at the death to force Pedro Acosta into Q1.

The early stages of the hour-long session saw Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi set the pace with a 1m58.349s as most settled into race running.

That time wouldn’t be beaten until just under half an hour to go, when Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales fitted a new soft rear to his bike and posted a 1m58.347s.

Thus began a run of session-topping times from a number of riders as, which culminated in Alex Marquez’s 1m57.295s.

Quartararo was briefly fastest of all in the closing stages, but was forced to settle for second at 0.047s behind the pacesetter.

Jack Miller brushed off a crash early in the session to complete the top three on the Pramac Yamaha ahead of Marc Marquez.

The factory Ducati rider fell going into Village corner in the opening stages but was fourth at the chequered flag ahead of Bezzecchi.

Fabio Di Giannantonio put his VR46 Ducati into sixth ahead of Pecco Bagnaia, who struggled for pace in much of the session before a late surge put him into the top 10.

Johann Zarco was the leading Honda in eighth as Alex Rins ensured three Yamahas secured direct Q2 passage for the first time since Valencia 2021.

Fermin Aldguer made a late improvement to 10th to secure the final Q2 spot on the sister Gresini Ducati.

This came at the expense of Pedro Acosta, who was denied by 0.044s on his factory KTM.

Joan Mir was shuffled out the top 10 late on into 12th on his Honda.

A crash for VR46’s Franco Morbidelli contributed to him finishing 16th in the session, while the Italian could face a penalty as he is being investigated by the stewards for getting in Bezzecchi’s way at the Maggotts section of the track.

Trackhouse Racing’s Ai Ogura pulled into pitlane after one lap due to pain in his knee from an FP1 crash.

Full 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix Friday practice results

