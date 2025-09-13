2025 San Marino MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES

The MotoGP Sprint at the 16th round of the 2025 World Championship, the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, is set to get underway at 15:00 local time this afternoon.

Marco Bezzecchi has had strong pace all weekend and converted that to a pole position in qualifying this morning.

Marc Marquez is unbeaten in the last eight Sprints but goes from fourth on the grid today.

Alex Marquez enters this afternoon's Sprint 182 points behind his brother, but starts once again from the front row in second place.

Fabio Quartararo has looked frustrated with his Yamaha YZR-M1 all weekend, but was able to come through Q1 to qualify on the front row in third place.

Luca Marini put in a solid qualifying effort to take his best grid position for Honda in sixth. His teammate, Joan Mir, has been ruled out of Saturday's action after his Practice crash on Friday.

Francesco Bagnaia had a better day on Friday than he's had for a while at a MotoGP race, but was only able to qualify eighth-fastest.

Enea Bastianini had a struggle in qualifying, only 10th-fastest in Q1 after a crash.

This afternoon's Sprint will also be the first race of any kind which has featured Yamaha's new V4 engine in its YZR-M1, ridden by Augusto Fernandez.