2025 San Marino MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES

The MotoGP Sprint at the 16th round of the 2025 World Championship, the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, is set to get underway at 15:00 local time this afternoon.
Marco Bezzecchi has had strong pace all weekend and converted that to a pole position in qualifying this morning.
Marc Marquez is unbeaten in the last eight Sprints but goes from fourth on the grid today.
Alex Marquez enters this afternoon's Sprint 182 points behind his brother, but starts once again from the front row in second place.
Fabio Quartararo has looked frustrated with his Yamaha YZR-M1 all weekend, but was able to come through Q1 to qualify on the front row in third place.
Luca Marini put in a solid qualifying effort to take his best grid position for Honda in sixth. His teammate, Joan Mir, has been ruled out of Saturday's action after his Practice crash on Friday.
Francesco Bagnaia had a better day on Friday than he's had for a while at a MotoGP race, but was only able to qualify eighth-fastest.
Enea Bastianini had a struggle in qualifying, only 10th-fastest in Q1 after a crash.
This afternoon's Sprint will also be the first race of any kind which has featured Yamaha's new V4 engine in its YZR-M1, ridden by Augusto Fernandez.
It's pole position for Marco Bezzecchi in Misano with a 1:30.134.
Alex Marquez and Fabio Quartararo complete the front row.
Marc Marquez, Morbidelli, and a late improvement from Marini puts him on the back of the second row.
Di Giannantonio, Bagnaia, Acosta row three.
Aldeguer, Martin, Mir on the fourth row, Mir obviously a doubt for tomorrow and certainly not racing in the Sprint.
Here comes Quartararo again, 0.033s up after split three, but he stays third on a 1:30.228. A bit annoyed with himself for that.
Bezzecchi was almost 0.2s up after two splits but lost all of that in sector three, but he finds it back in sector 4 to go pole with a 1:30.134.
Morbidelli improved to go third-fastest, but he's bumped by Quartararo who goes second.
Bagnaia up to fourth with the first lap of his second run.
Di Giannantonio behind goes only 7th.
Bezzecchi was looking good but lost out in sector 3.
Marquez up to second with his latest lap. He had Acosta in his tow for almost all of it, but the KTM rider crashed at turn 14.
Bagnaia blows his first lap of his second run at turn one, runs on through turn 2 much to the annoyance of Davidee Tardozzi.
Bezzecchi and Martin both run on at turn one as well.
7 minutes on the clock and first riders heading out for second runs now.
Order after first runs:
A. Marquez
Bezzecchi
Acosta
Morbidelli
Bagnaia
Di Giannantonio
M. Marquez
Quartararo
Marini
Martin
Mir (No time)
Aldeguer (No time)
Alex Marquez has just obliterated Marc's first lap, 1:30.222 for the fastest lap of the weekend.
Bezzecchi up to second with his second attempt on a 1:30.394.
Acosta onto the front row in third place.
Marc Marquez bailed on his second lap and has pit early. P7 at the moment. He was improving on the second lap but sat up out of turn 14.
1:30.624 the opening benchmark from Marc Marquez who is top at the moment but only 0.024s over Alex Marquez.
Bagnaia had his first lap cancelled for track limits.
Quartararo bailed on his first lap and is P9.
Pit lane is open in Misano and we're underway for 15 minutes of Q2.
Marc Marquez comes into Q2 as surely the favourite for pole position after topping Practice yesterday. He's looking for his ninth pole of the season.
Hard to discount Marco Bezzecchi, though, whose pace has looked strong all weekend and who seemed to take a step forward in FP2 this morning.
Times have been close all weekend, so expect fine margins to decide the order here; Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, Francesco Bagnaia, Luca Marini all also in the mix for the top positions. If Quartararo can repeat the lap time he managed in Q1, he is surely a contender for the front two rows at least as well.
No Joan Mir in the session, he's sitting today out after his Practice crash.
Chequered flag is out on Q1 now and it's Fabio Quartararo who transfers as the fastest rider while Fermin Aldeguer moves through in second.
Grid from 13th back:
Oliveira, Raul Fernandez, Ogura
Binder, Vinales, Rins
Zarco, Bastianini, Miller
Augusto Fernandez, Chantra
Q2 coming up next in around 7 minutes at 11:15 local time.
Quartararo has had his fastest lap cancelled for track limits but he's improving again and gets down to a 1:30.481. Almost the fastest time of the weekend.
Vinales finally gets a lap on the board to go 7th.
Quartararo now looking for further improvements.
1:30.671 to now go 0.181s clear of the field.
Improvements from Ogura and Oliveira now as well who are 5th and 3rd respectively.
Raul Fernandez improves on his latest lap. P3 but feel like he could've been fastest without making a mess of the last turn.
Bastianini down at turn 15. Out lap crash for him, must be a cold tyre - not unusual in that turn. He's been able to walk away but a miserable qualifying for the Italian.
Bastianini heading out now for his second run with just under 7 minutes on the clock.
Worth noting that Vinales' lack of a time is for track limits cancellations, not because he's not circulating.
Looks like that's the first run over.
Order with 7 minutes to go:
Quartararo
Aldeguer
Binder
Fernandez
Ogura
Rins
Bastianini
Oliveira
Zarco
Miller
Fernandez
Chantra
Vinales (No time)
Quartararo going again, showing his class there to go fastest, beating Aldeguer - who just improved seconds before the Yamaha rider - by 0.010s.
Now Ogura goes up to third, just over half-a-tenth behind P2 Adeguer.