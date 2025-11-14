2025 Valencia MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

The final round of the 2025 MotoGP season, the Valencia MotoGP, gets underway today at 11:10 local time with FP1.

Marco Bezzecchi enters the finale as the most recent winner after his victory in Portugal last time out, while Francesco Bagnaia is the most recent winner in Valencia back in 2023, and also won last year's final round in Barcelona.

Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez also come to Valencia with good form, both having been on the podium in the two races.

Marc Marquez has two MotoGP victories to his name in Valencia, in 2014 and 2019, but remains absent this weekend and is replaced again by Nicolo Bulega.

After contesting his final home race last week in Portugal, Miguel Oliveira is set to ride in his final grand prix as a full-time MotoGP rider this weekend in Valencia before he starts testing for WorldSBK later this month with BMW.