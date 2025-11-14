Pit lane is open in Valencia and we are underway for FP1.
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the FP1 session from the 2025 Valencia MotoGP, the final round of the season.
The final round of the 2025 MotoGP season, the Valencia MotoGP, gets underway today at 11:10 local time with FP1.
Marco Bezzecchi enters the finale as the most recent winner after his victory in Portugal last time out, while Francesco Bagnaia is the most recent winner in Valencia back in 2023, and also won last year's final round in Barcelona.
Pedro Acosta and Alex Marquez also come to Valencia with good form, both having been on the podium in the two races.
Marc Marquez has two MotoGP victories to his name in Valencia, in 2014 and 2019, but remains absent this weekend and is replaced again by Nicolo Bulega.
After contesting his final home race last week in Portugal, Miguel Oliveira is set to ride in his final grand prix as a full-time MotoGP rider this weekend in Valencia before he starts testing for WorldSBK later this month with BMW.
Just a couple of minutes away from FP1 getting underway in Valencia.
Pretty fresh conditions this morning: cloudy skies and 19C both air and track temperature.
Moto2 FP1 has just concluded in Valencia, Alex Escrig topping the session.
Of the title contenders, Manuel Gonzalez was the fastest in second place, while Diogo Moreira was fifth. Moreira needs only a top-14 finish to clinch the title on Sunday, while Gonzalez must win the race ans hope for Moreira to finish 15th or lower.
It's a strange final round here in Valencia because it's quite hard to know exactly what the storylines will be coming into the race, with the top two places in the championship having been decided, and with Marco Bezzecchi 35 points clear of Francesco Bagnaia in the battle for third, from which Pedro Acosta has now been eliminated.
And with two years having passed since the last race in Valencia, due to the cancellation of last year's race because of the regional flooding, it's hard to predict much based on the past.
Certainly, the form riders coming in this weekend are Bezzecchi, Acosta, and Alex Marquez, but beyond that it feels very much like a "let's see" weekend. Some actual unpredictability?
Welcome to live coverage of the Valencia MotoGP FP1 session this morning which is set to get underway at 11:10 local time.
We're a little delayed with this morning's schedule due to a red flag in Moto2 FP1, which is just in its final 10 minutes now.
There was water running across the track in turn six, and three riders crashed there, including Adrian Huertas who has reportedly suffered two broken arms.