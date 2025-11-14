Honda warns “don’t expect massive changes” from 2026 MotoGP bike at Valencia test

Alberto Puig is not expecting “massive changes” from Honda’s 2026 MotoGP bike at the Valencia test.

HRC boss Alberto Puig has warned against expecting “massive changes” from Honda’s 2026 MotoGP bike at Tuesday’s (18 November) Valencia test.

Honda has made substantial progress during the 2025 MotoGP season, from being able to occasionally breach the top-10 at the start of the season to becoming consistent top-six and even podium contenders in the final part of the year.

As early at the Indonesian Grand Prix, Honda HRC Castrol rider Luca Marini has talked up the 2026 RC213V as an improvement over the 2025 bike, but speaking at Valencia on Friday (14 November) Puig warned against expecting too much from the bike at the Tuesday test.

“We are trying to go but step-by-step,” Puig told the MotoGP world feed broadcast during Practice in Valencia.

“Don’t expect massive changes. 

“It has been like this through the year: the beginning of the year we said we would improve after the summer, we did it. 

“So, probably we have a step on Tuesday, but it’s going to be step-by-step.”

Losing concessions “the only target”

Honda’s MotoGP recovery has been aided by the concessions system that was introduced since the 2024 season, allowing it to update its engine mid-season and test year-round with its race riders.

Its progress this year has been such that it will lose its bottom-tier concessions status for 2026 if it scores nine points at the final round in Valencia across both the Sprint and grand prix.

As happened in the past when Aprilia lost its concessions status under the old format (which was based on dry weather podium finishes and victories) there has been the suggestion that upgrading its concessions status for 2026 – and thus losing the ability to test with its race riders and change engine specification mid-season – could negatively impact Honda as it could lose development potential.

However, Puig says that scoring those nine points to move from category D to category C concessions for 2026 is Honda’s “only target” at the Valencia season finale.

“The normal thinking style is that of course it’s good to change because it means you have done something that is positive,” he said.

“So, there’s no question mark on this. 

“But, still we need those points and we need to achieve it. 

“Valencia is always a difficult one because it’s the last chance you have to shoot, it’s your last possibility, and people are trying hard. 

“If the weather stays like this and conditions are good, normally it’s not easy. You have to be very, today, very precise, tomorrow in the qualifying because here the first three or four corners are crucial for the race. 

“Nine points that will not be easy but this is the only target.”

Clutch issues

One thing that could prevent Honda from scoring those points in Valencia is a recurrence of the clutch issues that affected both Joan Mir and Somkiat Chantra in Portugal.

Puig says that Honda has been able to be “pretty sure” what the issue was.

“There was some issues,” he said.

“[On Sunday morning I said] it could happen again, and unfortunately it happened. 

“So, I want to say again that now we are pretty sure what was the problem and we think we know how to fix it.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

