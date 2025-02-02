2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 3: LIVE

The final day of the 2025 Sepang Shakedown test began at 10am on Sunday in Malaysia, offering rookies, test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda a last chance for track time ahead of next week’s Official MotoGP test.

Yamaha’s four race riders joined the action on day two, when Alex Rins narrowly edged out KTM’s day one leader Pol Espargaro with a lap of 1m 58.745s.

Rins’ team-mate Fabio Quartararo was third ahead of rookies Ai Ogura and Fermin Aldeguer, while Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller and Espargaro test team-mate Dani Pedrosa completed the top six.

The official Sepang test, featuring all 2025 race riders, will take place from February 5-7.