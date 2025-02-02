Dani Pedrosa's KTMs, featuring the revised 'salad box' and exhaust location, are warmed up ahead of day 3 at the Sepang Shakedown.
2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 3: LIVE

Live updates from Sunday’s third and final day of the 2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.

The final day of the 2025 Sepang Shakedown test began at 10am on Sunday in Malaysia, offering rookies, test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda a last chance for track time ahead of next week’s Official MotoGP test.

Yamaha’s four race riders joined the action on day two, when Alex Rins narrowly edged out KTM’s day one leader Pol Espargaro with a lap of 1m 58.745s.

Rins’ team-mate Fabio Quartararo was third ahead of rookies Ai Ogura and Fermin Aldeguer, while Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller and Espargaro test team-mate Dani Pedrosa completed the top six.

The official Sepang test, featuring all 2025 race riders, will take place from February 5-7.

02 Feb 2025
04:59

Fabio Quartararo pits with a black front fairing, which looks like the latest aero evolution.

Yamaha has a new aerodynamic package, chassis, electronics and 'steps' on the engine to try.

04:43

12:40pm and the track is now silent with some teams and riders starting their unofficial lunch break.

04:31

A rundown of the maximum speeds so far today: 

Michele Pirro (Ducati), Miguel Oliveira (Pramac Yamaha) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) are all tied on 333.3km/h.

Alex Rins (Monster Yamaha) has a 331.3km/h and top-of-the-timing screens Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) a 330.3km/h.

 

04:22

Michele Pirro returns on the latest Ducati fairing:

Michele Pirro, new Ducati fairing, Sepang shakedown
Michele Pirro, new Ducati fairing, Sepang shakedown
Michele Pirro's new Ducati fairing, Sepang shakedown
Michele Pirro's new Ducati fairing, Sepang shakedown
04:15

Jack Miller remains on top as of midday on Day 3, 0.154s ahead of Fabio Quartararo for a Yamaha one-two - Click Here for the 12pm times.

03:35

An hour and a half of Sunday testing gone and after the initial flurry of action things have settled down a bit.

Jack Miller is still quickest from Fabio Quartararo, Pol Espargaro, Fermin Aldeguer and Aleix Espargaro.

KTM's Pol Espargaro is on track with the transponder code 'BB2' and Dani Pedrosa with 'PA2' so you can guess whose bikes those will be.

03:29
03:08

It's now a Yamaha one-two with Pramac's Jack Miller lowering the best time of the test to a 1m 58.103s, 0.154s quicker than Quartararo.

03:07

Fabio Quartararo leads after the opening hour, 11am lap times - Click Here.

02:33

Half an hour of testing gone and Aleix Espargaro is now leading the timesheets for Honda with a mid 58s lap time, the best of the week so far!

Quartararo is a fraction slower with rookie Aldeguer in third.

02:20

Rookie Somkiat Chantra is on track for LCR, the only Honda rider other than HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro.

02:17

New Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller is the man on top after 15mins of testing.

The Australian has set a 1m 59.444s which is around 0.2s off his best of yesterday.

02:10

Ten minutes gone and it's Ogura fastest from Rins, both in the 1m 59s. 

Then Quartararo, Savadori, Aleix Espargaro, Jack Miller and Fermin Aldeguer.

02:03

Rookie Ai Ogura also heads out.

02:03

Monster Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo joins Rins on track, the M1 riders have an extensive range of new parts to evaluate over the two Sepang tests to determine the start of season 2025 bike spec.

02:02

As a reminder...

Fastest Day 2 time:

Alex Rins Yamaha 1m 58.745s

Official Sepang MotoGP records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

02:00

The green lights are on and Alex Rins, fastest on day 2, heads straight out of the pits.

01:59

Good morning from Sepang, where there are a few minutes to go before the 10am track opening time for the third and final day of the 2025 Sepang Shakedown test.

