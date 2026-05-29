MotoGP Mugello LIVE: Friday practice updates as Marc Marquez returns

Live updates from the 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. FP1 is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice coming up this afternoon at 15:00.

Key Moments

Marc Marquez returns

Cal Crutchlow replaces Johann Zarco

Michele Pirro replaces Alex Marquez

FP1 to start at 10:45 local time/09:45 BST

Marco Bezzecchi leads the 2026 MotoGP standings heading into the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, his points lead extended to 15 over Jorge Martin after the Spaniard's double-non-score in Catalunya two weeks ago. Bezzecchi has never won his home grand prix, finished off the podium for the first time this season in Barcelona, and hasn't won since the US Grand Prix in March.

Martin, on the other hand, has been a winner in Mugello before, that coming when he fought against Bezzecchi in the 2018 Moto3 race. Martin is also entering this weekend somewhat on the back foot, though, following his crash in the post-race test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was also involved in that battle for Moto3 victory in 2018, but he, like Bezzecchi, has never won in Mugello. The Italian did score his first Moto3 podium here, though, in 2016, and got his first MotoGP pole position at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. Di Giannantonio is also in strong form coming here this weekend, having won last time out in Barcelona.

Di Giannantonio's Catalunya victory came after two red flags, one of which he was involved in the incident which brought it about - specifically, the first one, which was caused by an incident between Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta. Marquez sustained substantial injuries in the crash, including a fracture of his C7 vertebra, and is missing this weekend. Michele Pirro is replacing the winner of the Spanish Grand Prix at Gresini this weekend.

Johann Zarco caused the second red flag in Barcelona when he made contact with Luca Marini heading into the first turn on the first restart. As Zarco fell, his leg was caught in the rear wheel of Francesco Bagnaia's Ducati and the Frenchman suffered knee ligament damage as a result. He'll be replaced by Cal Crutchlow this weekend at LCR, the three-time MotoGP winner returning to the grid for the first time since 2023.

While Alex Marquez is out of action this weekend, Marc Marquez is back after his most recent surgeries. The Spaniard was declared fit to ride on Thursday but will be assessed again after FP1. Marquez enters this weekend 85 points behind Bezzecchi at the top of the standings.