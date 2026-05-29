Bagnaia's crash, not really a crash. Just ran on in the gravel and tipped over. Engine stalled so he had to go behind the barriers to restart.
MotoGP Mugello LIVE: Friday practice updates as Marc Marquez returns
Live coverage from the 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix from the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello.
Live updates from the 2026 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. FP1 is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
Key Moments
- Marc Marquez returns
- Cal Crutchlow replaces Johann Zarco
- Michele Pirro replaces Alex Marquez
- FP1 to start at 10:45 local time/09:45 BST
Marco Bezzecchi leads the 2026 MotoGP standings heading into the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, his points lead extended to 15 over Jorge Martin after the Spaniard's double-non-score in Catalunya two weeks ago. Bezzecchi has never won his home grand prix, finished off the podium for the first time this season in Barcelona, and hasn't won since the US Grand Prix in March.
Martin, on the other hand, has been a winner in Mugello before, that coming when he fought against Bezzecchi in the 2018 Moto3 race. Martin is also entering this weekend somewhat on the back foot, though, following his crash in the post-race test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Fabio Di Giannantonio was also involved in that battle for Moto3 victory in 2018, but he, like Bezzecchi, has never won in Mugello. The Italian did score his first Moto3 podium here, though, in 2016, and got his first MotoGP pole position at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. Di Giannantonio is also in strong form coming here this weekend, having won last time out in Barcelona.
Di Giannantonio's Catalunya victory came after two red flags, one of which he was involved in the incident which brought it about - specifically, the first one, which was caused by an incident between Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta. Marquez sustained substantial injuries in the crash, including a fracture of his C7 vertebra, and is missing this weekend. Michele Pirro is replacing the winner of the Spanish Grand Prix at Gresini this weekend.
Johann Zarco caused the second red flag in Barcelona when he made contact with Luca Marini heading into the first turn on the first restart. As Zarco fell, his leg was caught in the rear wheel of Francesco Bagnaia's Ducati and the Frenchman suffered knee ligament damage as a result. He'll be replaced by Cal Crutchlow this weekend at LCR, the three-time MotoGP winner returning to the grid for the first time since 2023.
While Alex Marquez is out of action this weekend, Marc Marquez is back after his most recent surgeries. The Spaniard was declared fit to ride on Thursday but will be assessed again after FP1. Marquez enters this weekend 85 points behind Bezzecchi at the top of the standings.
Fabio Di Giannantonio led first practice at Mugello as Marc Marquez returned to action
Fabio Di Giannantonio tops Mugello MotoGP FP1, Marc Marquez 15th
Chequered flag is out in Mugello and Di Giannantonio ends fastest in FP1, then it's Martin and Ogura in the top-three.
Vinales, Miller, and Acosta in the top-six, then Aldeguer, Bagnaia, Fernandez, and Morbidelli complete the top-10.
Acosta's time at the top didn't last long, Di Giannantonio now fastest on a 46.242 Martin up to second as well on a 46.611, so a decent gap for the VR46 rider.
Bagnaia has crashed at turn one.
A few riders putting fresh tyres in late on, Di Giannantonio goes up to third, then Acosta to the top by a tenth on the KTM.
Marquez has pushed on a little bit more on his latest lap, down to a 1m47.419s to go seventh.
Mir now into the top-five, just over a tenth behind his teammate Marini.
Pretty uneventful session so far as we enter the final 10 minutes, everyone aware of the sketchiness of the conditions this morning.
Morbidelli now into the top-three, 1m47.238. Still only Aldeguer and Bagnaia in the 1m46s.
Marini inside the top-three now as well on the Honda, Bezzecchi down to fourth now and Martin fifth.
Moreira followed Bezzecchi at the start of the session and rode well, he's still up there in sixth at the moment.
Here's footage of Marc Marquez heading out for the first time this morning. He's just ended his first run and sits 13th, 1.4s off the pace.
Aldeguer into the 1m46s now and goes to the top, displacing Bagnaia after a good few minutes at the top for the Ducati Lenovo rider.
Marquez now within 1.6 seconds of the top time and continuing his run.
Quartararo on-track now as well and in the top-10.
Marquez taking his time to build up to speed this morning, as you'd expect. First lap was 5s off the pace, but he's taken two seconds off that on his second lap. Seems like the third sector is where he's losing the most time. Obviously, he'll improve from here, but it will be interesting to see if that trend continues.
Bagnaia to the top now on 1m46.971, Bezzecchi still second and Martin up to third now on almost the same time as his team-mate.
Marc Marquez has headed out on-track for the first time.
Lap times are scrolling as you'd expect early on here, down to a 1m48.0s now with Bezzecchi.
Most riders have headed out despite the damp and patchy conditions. Marc Marquez not one of them, unsurprisingly. Fabio Quartararo, Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Rins, and Enea Bastianini also not venutring out early on.
Those who have gone out are on slicks.
Early lap times are a reasonable way off the best-ever pace, in the 1m51s.
Aprilia has announced a multi-year partnership with Monster Energy as its title sponsor
Official: Aprilia gains Monster Energy as MotoGP title sponsor
Pit lane has opened in Mugello and we are underway for FP1.
Moto2 FP1 has just finished in Mugello. It has been raining this morning and although the track is drying it is still cloudy and the surface is still damp. 22C air temperature and 23C track temperature at the moment.
Ducati unveils special Mugello MotoGP livery for Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia
Zarco, of course, was not the only rider to be injured in Barcelona two weeks ago. Alex Marquez is also out this weekend after his huge crash with Pedro Acosta on the back straight of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The Spaniard will be replaced at Gresini by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro this weekend.
Aside from the return of Marquez, we also have the return of Cal Crutchlow this weekend. The British rider hasn't raced since 2023 with Yamaha, but has been called up to the LCR Honda team to replace Johann Zarco after the Frenchman was injured in Barcelona two weeks ago.
Full story here.
Zarco will also be replaced in July at the Suzuka 8 Hours by Somkiat Chantra, as confirmed yesterday by Honda.
Perhaps the key story this weekend is the return of Marc Marquez. The Spaniard missed the last round in Catalunya after breaking a bone in his foot in France, and also had a loose screw in his shoulder removed.
Marquez has downplayed his chances for this weekend, and indeed for the championship, and is still walking around with his foot in a boot to protect the damage from Le Mans. He is, though, the 2025 Italian Grand Prix winner and is 85 points behind in the riders' standings compared to Marco Bezzecchi at the top of the championship.
Full story here.
Welcome to live coverage of today's action from the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, where FP1 is due to get underway in just over 40 minutes at 10:45 local time.