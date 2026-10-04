Live updates for the Japanese MotoGP race at Motegi.
Live updates for the Japanese MotoGP race at Motegi.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP Japan, Race LIVE: Reaction after Marc Marquez wins at Motegi

Live race updates for the 2026 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Live coverage from Sunday's Japanese MotoGP race at Motegi.

Key Moments:

Race Start:

  • 2:00pm (local) / 6:00am (UK) - Japanese Grand Prix (24 laps).

MotoGP title leaders Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez will start first and second on the grid in this afternoon’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Martin leads Marquez by a reduced seven points after the reigning champion won the Sprint. 

Meanwhile, Martin battled late-race tyre issues, then was demoted from second to third by a post-race penalty for exceeding track limits.

However, the Aprilia star got the better of Marquez in qualifying, smashing the lap record on the new Japanese asphalt. 

The front row is a replica of the Red Bull Ring with KTM’s Austrian winner Pedro Acosta in third.

Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio were taken out by Alex Marquez on lap one of the Sprint, with the Gresini rider given a double long lap penalty for today's race.

Tyre choice will be a big question mark for the Grand Prix, with Michelin withdrawing the soft rear option and recommending the hard, which no one had used before Sunday.

04 Oct 2026
07:05
Motegi MotoGP: Points

Japan: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

 

06:50
100th win for Gigi Dall’Igna

Marc Marquez puts a special sticker on his Desmosedici in parc ferme, celebrating the 100th Ducati win under Gigi Dall’Igna's leadership.

06:50
Motegi MotoGP: Results

2026 MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Race Results

Start, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Start, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
06:44
Marc Marquez wins

Marc Marquez wins the Japanese MotoGP from Jorge Martin, cutting Martin's title lead to just two points.

Marco Bezzecchi holds off a charging Enea Bastianini for 3rd place.

06:43
Last lap

Marc Marquez looks safe ahead of Jorge Martin, but Enea Bastianini is almost within range of Marco Bezzecchi for 3rd!

06:41
Podium battle

Marc Marquez +0.990s Jorge Martin +1.2s Marco Bezzecchi +0.5s Enea Bastianini.

06:38
Beast time?

Enea Bastianini in fourth is the fastest rider on track. He's in 4th place and 3.5s behind Marc Marquez with 3 laps to go.

06:38
Johann Zarco crash

Johann Zarco is the latest to crash out.

06:37
Acosta loses out to Trackhouse duo

Pedro Acosta tries to pass Raul Fernandez for 5th, but the battle results in Ai Ogura retaking 6th!

06:36
Jack Miller, Alex Marquez crash

Jack Miller (21st) and then Alex Marquez (8th) crash in quick succession.

Miller rejoins.

06:34
Marc Marquez fastest lap

This is classic Marc Marquez. The reigning champion sets the fastest lap of the race and is now 1.1s clear of the Aprilia. He's trying to break Martin with 6 laps to go and avoid a late-race showdown.

Can Martin respond?

06:32
Standings - Lap 16/24

Two-thirds of the race gone...

1. Marc Marquez  
2. Jorge Martin +0.640s  

3. Marco Bezzecchi +1.895s  

4. Enea Bastianini +4.243s  

5. Raul Fernandez +10.857s  
6. Pedro Acosta +11.325s  
7. Ai Ogura +11.582s  

8. Alex Marquez +12.749s  

9. Francesco Bagnaia +16.252s  

10. Fermin Aldeguer +17.473s  

11. Luca Marini +19.139s  
12. Brad Binder +19.493s  

13. Fabio Quartararo +21.640s  

14. Maverick Viñales +23.024s  
15. Johann Zarco +23.212s  
16. Somkiat Chantra +24.213s  

17. Franco Morbidelli +28.370s  
18. Fabio Di Giannantonio +28.687s  
19. Toprak Razgatlioglu +29.771s  
20. Alex Rins +30.283s  
21. Jack Miller +32.954s

06:30
Martin responds

Martin responds and sets a lap faster than both Marquez and Bezzecchi. The lead is down to 0.6s.

06:30
Acosta up to 6th

KTM's Pedro Acosta finally finds a way past home star Ai Ogura for sixth place.

06:29
Red sectors

10 laps to go, and there are plenty of riders still setting their fastest (red) sectors. There's still a lot of tyre management going on.

That includes Marco Bezzecchi, who was 0.3s quicker than Martin last time around.

06:26
Marc Marquez piles on the pressure

Lap 14/24: Marc Marquez is edging away from Jorge Martin, his lead is up to 0.8s

06:24
Standings - Lap 12/24 (halfway)

1. Marc Marquez  
2. Jorge Martin +0.563s  

3. Marco Bezzecchi +2.244s  

4. Enea Bastianini +4.217s  

5. Raul Fernandez +8.729s  
6. Ai Ogura +9.007s  
7. Pedro Acosta +9.078s  

8. Alex Marquez +10.903s  

9. Francesco Bagnaia +13.348s  

10. Fermin Aldeguer +14.952s  
11. Luca Marini +15.229s  
12. Brad Binder +15.501s  

13. Fabio Quartararo +16.745s  

14. Maverick Viñales +19.527s  
15. Johann Zarco +19.852s  
16. Somkiat Chantra +20.719s  

17. Franco Morbidelli +21.938s  
18. Fabio Di Giannantonio +22.380s  

19. Toprak Razgatlioglu +24.269s  
20. Alex Rins +24.789s  
21. Jack Miller +25.814s

06:21
Marc Marquez leads

Lap 11, Marc Marquez makes his move, attacking Jorge Martin for the lead at Turn 9. Martin gives him room.

This is a crucial stage of the race now. Can Marquez escape or will Martin match him?

06:19
Moreira crash

After the high of a maiden Sprint rostrum, rookie Diogo Moreira crashes out of the grand prix.

06:18
"Followed by #10"

Jorge Martin gets a coded dash message from Aprilia: "Being followed by #10".

But what does it mean? He's definitely not being followed by Luca Marini...

06:15
Standings - Lap 8/24

Is Marco Bezzecchi starting to lose touch?

Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco have now completed both long laps...

1. Jorge Martin  
2. Marc Marquez +0.264s  

3. Marco Bezzecchi +1.259s  

4. Enea Bastianini +3.609s  

5. Raul Fernandez +6.132s  
6. Ai Ogura +6.530s  
7. Pedro Acosta +6.907s  
8. Diogo Moreira +7.527s  
9. Alex Marquez +8.143s  
10. Francesco Bagnaia +9.844s  
11. Luca Marini +10.446s  
12. Fermin Aldeguer +11.155s  
13. Brad Binder +11.541s  
14. Fabio Quartararo +11.960s  

15. Franco Morbidelli +13.527s  
16. Maverick Viñales +13.820s  
17. Fabio Di Giannantonio +14.540s  
18. Johann Zarco +14.750s  
19. Somkiat Chantra +15.308s  

20. Alex Rins +16.586s  
21. Jack Miller +16.912s  
22. Toprak Razgatlioglu +17.456s

06:12
Marc Marquez in a factory Aprilia sandwich

Marc Marquez's red Ducati remains the filling in a factory Aprilia sandwich, with title leader Martin ahead and Bezzecchi just behind.

06:11
Alex Marquez hands 4th to Bastianini

Alex Marquez pulls into the long lap lane and hands fourth place to Enea Bastianini, who is now two-seconds behind Bezzecchi in third.

Alex Marquez rejoins in fifth but has another to serve.

Further back, Zarco also does his first long lap, dropping to 15th.

06:08
Follow the leader

It's a case of follow the leader in the early stages, Martin is 0.5s ahead of Marc Marquez who perhaps wants to keep clean air on his front tyre.

Alex Marquez is just behind Bezzecchi in fourth, but will soon peel off to serve the first of his long laps.

06:06
Acosta in trouble

The top four riders - Martin, Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez - break away from Pedro Acosta, who is struggling and dropping down the order.

Acosta starts lap 3 down in 8th.

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