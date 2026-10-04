MotoGP Japan, Race LIVE: Reaction after Marc Marquez wins at Motegi

Live coverage from Sunday's Japanese MotoGP race at Motegi.

Key Moments:

New MotoGP world championship standings

Marc Marquez wins: FULL RESULTS

Marc Marquez takes the lead on lap 11/24.

Bezzecchi drops away, leaving Martin vs Marc Marquez.

Martin holds off Marc Marquez at the start, Bezzecchi 3rd.

Tyre choice the big talking point for the grand prix.

Motegi warm-up: FULL RESULTS

Marc Marquez leads warm-up, all riders try hard rear for the first time,

Race Start:

2:00pm (local) / 6:00am (UK) - Japanese Grand Prix (24 laps).

MotoGP title leaders Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez will start first and second on the grid in this afternoon’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Martin leads Marquez by a reduced seven points after the reigning champion won the Sprint.

Meanwhile, Martin battled late-race tyre issues, then was demoted from second to third by a post-race penalty for exceeding track limits.

However, the Aprilia star got the better of Marquez in qualifying, smashing the lap record on the new Japanese asphalt.

The front row is a replica of the Red Bull Ring with KTM’s Austrian winner Pedro Acosta in third.

Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio were taken out by Alex Marquez on lap one of the Sprint, with the Gresini rider given a double long lap penalty for today's race.

Tyre choice will be a big question mark for the Grand Prix, with Michelin withdrawing the soft rear option and recommending the hard, which no one had used before Sunday.