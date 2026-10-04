Marc Marquez beats title rival Jorge Martin for victory in the 2026 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Martin led the opening ten laps before Marc Marquez made his winning pass, then controlled his advantage over the Aprilia rider to the chequered flag.

Martin’s Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi narrowly held off Enea Bastianini for third.

After some riders suffered blistering in the Sprint, Michelin withdrew the soft rear tyre and recommended using the heat-resistant hard compound.

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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That hard tyre was used for the first time this weekend during an extended warm-up, while the medium also remained available.

All riders ultimately picked the medium front and hard rear tyres.

Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco had to serve double long lap penalties during the race, then crashed.

Sprint runner-up Diogo Moreira joined Alex Marquez on the DNF list, while Jack Miller fell and rejoined.

The Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika, where heat-resistant tyres will again be in use, start on Friday morning.

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2026 MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 24 laps 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.363s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +2.252s 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.33s 5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +14.815s 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +15.21s 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +16.928s 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +20.333s 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +23.545s 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +25.677s 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +25.853s 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +30.867s 13 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +31.333s 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +33.995s 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +34.59s 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +39.228s 17 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +39.562s 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +50.816s 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +71.127s 20 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2 laps Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) DNF Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* DNF

* Rookie

Warm-up:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez leads an extended warm-up session for the 2026 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi during the first laps of the weekend on the hard rear tyre.

The session was doubled from ten to twenty minutes after Michelin withdrew the soft rear, following blistering for some riders in the Sprint.

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The medium rear remains available but needs to be ‘managed’ in the grand prix, with Michelin recommending riders use the hard compound.

But that special heat-resistant tyre, the same as last time in Austria, hadn’t been used at all on Friday and Saturday, hence the extended warm-up.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The tyres used for each rider's best lap time are given in the table below.

Update: Johann Zarco has been given a double long lap penalty for trying to restart his bike at the side of the track in warm-up.

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2026 MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Tyres (F/R) Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'42.957s S/H 10/11 318k 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.452s M/M 11/11 320k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.490s M/M 11/11 321k 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.661s M/H 7/12 313k 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.711s M/H 8/11 323k 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.814s M/H 12/12 320k 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.846s M/H 10/11 318k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.888s M/H 10/10 320k 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.894s M/H 5/11 319k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.918s M/H 11/11 319k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.925s M/H 11/12 320k 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.962s S/H 10/10 320k 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.193s M/H 10/12 320k 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.220s M/H 10/11 312k 15 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.296s S/H 9/10 318k 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.407s S/H 11/11 315k 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.409s M/H 8/11 316k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.446s M/H 10/11 311k 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.573s S/H 11/11 319k 20 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.618s M/M 6/10 316k 21 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.787s M/H 6/12 310k 22 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.948s M/H 11/11 316k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Aprilia, 1m 42.371s (2026)

Jorge Martin, Aprilia, 1m 42.371s (2026) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 44.412s (2025)

MotoGP title chase after Motegi Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Jorge Martin leads Marc Marquez by a reduced seven points after the reigning champion won the Motegi Sprint. Meanwhile, Martin battled late-race tyre issues, then was demoted from second to third by a post-race penalty for exceeding track limits.

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However, the Aprilia star got the better of Marquez in qualifying, smashing the lap record on the new Japanese asphalt. The front row is a replica of the Red Bull Ring with KTM’s Austrian winner Pedro Acosta in third.

Tyre choice will be a big question mark for the Grand Prix, with Michelin withdrawing the soft rear option and recommending the hard, which no one had used before Sunday.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Japanese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Replacements and wildcards

Maverick Vinales is back for Tech3 KTM after missing the last four rounds due to his ongoing shoulder injuries.

However, Joan Mir remains absent. The HRC rider is continuing his ‘recovery and observation period following medical concerns first raised after the San Marino GP’.

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Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Mir at the Red Bull Ring, was due to take part as a wildcard this weekend. However, Nakagami fractured his collarbone in an out-lap highside at the start of a damp FP1.

Honda WorldSBK rider Somkiat Chantra, who raced in MotoGP with LCR last season, has been given a surprise call-up to ride alongside Luca Marini in the HRC team this weekend.

Honda will use a special 60th anniversary livery on Sunday.