Motegi, Japan: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, round 16 of 22.
Marc Marquez cuts Jorge Martin MotoGP world championship lead to just two points by completing a double victory at Motegi.
The reigning champion overtook the Aprilia rider just before half-distance, then held his advantage to the chequered flag.
Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta lost further ground to the title leaders, while home star Ai Ogura regained fifth from a sore Fabio di Giannantonio...
Motegi: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|333
|2
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|331
|(-2)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|284
|(-49)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|243
|(-90)
|5
|^1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|237
|(-96)
|6
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|230
|(-103)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|216
|(-117)
|8
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|164
|(-169)
|9
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|158
|(-175)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|122
|(-211)
|11
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|116
|(-217)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|104
|(-229)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|99
|(-234)
|14
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|74
|(-259)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|66
|(-267)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|57
|(-276)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|48
|(-285)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-300)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-305)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|(-309)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-315)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|12
|(-321)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-324)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-327)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-328)
|26
|N/A
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-330)
|27
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-330)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie