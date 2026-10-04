Motegi, Japan: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, round 16 of 22.

MotoGP points after Motegi, Japan.
MotoGP points after Motegi, Japan.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez cuts Jorge Martin MotoGP world championship lead to just two points by completing a double victory at Motegi.

The reigning champion overtook the Aprilia rider just before half-distance, then held his advantage to the chequered flag.

Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta lost further ground to the title leaders, while home star Ai Ogura regained fifth from a sore Fabio di Giannantonio...

MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Motegi: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)333 
2=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)331(-2)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)284(-49)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)243(-90)
5^1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)237(-96)
6˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)230(-103)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)216(-117)
8^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)164(-169)
9˅1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)158(-175)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)122(-211)
11=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)116(-217)
12=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)104(-229)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)99(-234)
14=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*74(-259)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)66(-267)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)57(-276)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)48(-285)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-300)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)28(-305)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)24(-309)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-315)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)12(-321)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-324)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-327)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-328)
26N/ASomkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)3(-330)
27˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNHRC (RC213V)3(-330)

 

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Fabio di Giannantonio
Ai Ogura
MotoGP
Motegi, Japan: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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