Motegi, Japan: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Marc Marquez cuts Jorge Martin MotoGP world championship lead to just two points by completing a double victory at Motegi.

The reigning champion overtook the Aprilia rider just before half-distance, then held his advantage to the chequered flag.

Marco Bezzecchi and Pedro Acosta lost further ground to the title leaders, while home star Ai Ogura regained fifth from a sore Fabio di Giannantonio...

MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Motegi: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 333 2 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 331 (-2) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 284 (-49) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 243 (-90) 5 ^1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 237 (-96) 6 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 230 (-103) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 216 (-117) 8 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 164 (-169) 9 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 158 (-175) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 122 (-211) 11 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 116 (-217) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 104 (-229) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 99 (-234) 14 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 74 (-259) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 66 (-267) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 57 (-276) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 48 (-285) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-300) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 28 (-305) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 (-309) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-315) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 12 (-321) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-324) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-327) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-328) 26 N/A Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-330) 27 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-330)

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^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

