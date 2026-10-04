2026 MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Warm-up Results

Results from an extended warm-up session at the 2026 Japanese MotoGP, where the hard rear tyre was used for the first time this weekend.

All of Sunday's MotoGP results at Motegi, Japan.
All of Sunday's MotoGP results at Motegi, Japan.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez leads an extended warm-up session for the 2026 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi during the first laps of the weekend on the hard rear tyre.

The session was doubled from ten to twenty minutes after Michelin withdrew the soft rear, following blistering for some riders in the Sprint.

The medium rear remains available but needs to be ‘managed’ in the grand prix, with Michelin recommending riders use the hard compound.

But that special heat-resistant tyre, the same as last time in Austria, hadn’t been used at all on Friday and Saturday, hence the extended warm-up.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The tyres used for each rider's best lap time are given in the table below.

Update: Johann Zarco has been given a double long lap penalty for trying to restart his bike at the side of the track in warm-up.

2026 MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffTyres (F/R)LapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'42.957sS/H10/11318k
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.452sM/M11/11320k
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.490sM/M11/11321k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.661sM/H7/12313k
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.711sM/H8/11323k
6Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.814sM/H12/12320k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.846sM/H10/11318k
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.888sM/H10/10320k
9Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.894sM/H5/11319k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.918sM/H11/11319k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.925sM/H11/12320k
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.962sS/H10/10320k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.193sM/H10/12320k
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.220sM/H10/11312k
15Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.296sS/H9/10318k
16Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.407sS/H11/11315k
17Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.409sM/H8/11316k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.446sM/H10/11311k
19Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.573sS/H11/11319k
20Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+1.618sM/M6/10316k
21Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.787sM/H6/12310k
22Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+1.948sM/H11/11316k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Jorge Martin, Aprilia, 1m 42.371s (2026)
  • Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 44.412s (2025)
MotoGP title chase after Motegi Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Motegi Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Jorge Martin leads Marc Marquez by a reduced seven points after the reigning champion won the Motegi Sprint. Meanwhile, Martin battled late-race tyre issues, then was demoted from second to third by a post-race penalty for exceeding track limits.

However, the Aprilia star got the better of Marquez in qualifying, smashing the lap record on the new Japanese asphalt. The front row is a replica of the Red Bull Ring with KTM’s Austrian winner Pedro Acosta in third.

Tyre choice will be a big question mark for the Grand Prix, with Michelin withdrawing the soft rear option and recommending the hard, which no one had used before Sunday.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Replacements and wildcards

Maverick Vinales is back for Tech3 KTM after missing the last four rounds due to his ongoing shoulder injuries.

However, Joan Mir remains absent. The HRC rider is continuing his ‘recovery and observation period following medical concerns first raised after the San Marino GP’.

Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Mir at the Red Bull Ring, was due to take part as a wildcard this weekend. However, Nakagami fractured his collarbone in an out-lap highside at the start of a damp FP1.

Honda WorldSBK rider Somkiat Chantra, who raced in MotoGP with LCR last season, has been given a surprise call-up to ride alongside Luca Marini in the HRC team this weekend.

Honda will use a special 60th anniversary livery on Sunday.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
2026 MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Warm-up Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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