Marquez down to a 1m37.695s on the first lap of his second run, but he's beaten by Bezzecchi on a 1m37.201s - new lap record and he leads Q2 by 0.494s.
MotoGP Portugal LIVE: Updates from qualifying in Portimao
Live coverage of the qualifying session at the 2026 Portugal MotoGP at Portimao, the penultimate round of the season.
Live updates from qualifying at the 2026 Portugal MotoGP at Portimao. Qualifying is due to get underway at 10:50 local time, with the Sprint coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
Key Moments
- Moreira, Lecuona advance to Q2
- Q1 red flagged after monster Moreira high-side
- Alex Marquez tops damp FP2
- Damp conditions for FP2 ahead of qualifying start
Marc Marquez leads the championship by 60 points over Jorge Martin coming into today, meaning he can win the title in the Sprint this afternoon is he out-scores his compatriot by two points. Marco Bezzecchi is also in championship contention, but he would need to win all four remaining races with Marquez scoring no points for him to clinch the title on Sunday in Valencia next week.
Even still, Bezzecchi stood out as one of the strongest riders on Friday, especially in terms of race pace, even if he was beaten to the top time in Practice by Alex Marquez. The two split the wins last year in Portugal, of course, with Marquez taking the Sprint win and Bezzecchi the grand prix.
For Marc Marquez, Friday was decent enough, finishing comfortably inside the top-10 in Practice, even if he felt "stiff" while on track.
As for Martin, he managed to make Q2, but spent much of Friday in evident discomfort as a result of his ongoing right wrist injury, which he says has been causing pain in his back as a result of compensation. The title is a long shot for the Aprilia rider but by getting into Q2 directly he has at least avoided the difficulty of Q1 this weekend.
KTM's line-up for this weekend had a change after FP1 as Maverick Vinales withdrew and was replaced by Pol Espargaro.
There is also no Joan Mir or Francesco Bagnaia this weekend; they're replaced by Jake Dixon and Iker Lecuona, respectively.
It's pole for Bezzecchi in Portimao. Marc Marquez second, Di Giannantonio takes third.
Raul Fernandez stealthily takes fourth, then it's Alex Marquez, Acosta, Martin seventh, Zarco, Binder, Moreira, Lecuona.
Martin lost the front but saved it at turn 13 on his latest lap, but goes up to sixth.
Moreira sixth with his first lap, although he's quickly beaten by Binder.
Moreira on his first time attack lap, but backed out when he came across the two factory KTMs on out-laps at turn nine.
Bezzecchi went for a third lap but got caught up behind Di Giannantonio, who might be in trouble for impeding - not that he'd have been expecting Bezzecchi to go for a third push lap, you could argue.
Anyway, second for Bezzecchi with that lap, +0.060s to Marquez.
Marquez improves again on his second lap and Acosta behind him goes second. Bezzecchi caught Fernandez on his second lap so bailed on it.
Martin eighth after his first run.
Marc Marquez fastest with his first lap, a couple of tenths clear of Bezzecchi after the first lap.
Bezzecchi the only one within half-a-second of the championship leader.
Pit lane is open in Portimao and Q2 is underway, including with Moreira.
After Lecuona and Moreira advanced from Q1, here is your full list of Q2 riders:
- A. Marquez
- Di Giannantonio
- Bezzecchi
- Acosta
- Zarco
- M. Marquez
- Binder
- Aldeguer
- R. Fernandez
- Martin
- Moreira
- Lecuona
Q2 start time is rescheduled to 11:20 after that red flag.
Just confirmation that it's Moreira and Lecuona heading through.
The order behind them:
- Miller
- Marini
- Ogura
- A. Fernandez
- Dixon
- P. Espargaro
- Rins
- Quartararo
- Morbidelli
- Bastianini
Some riders heading out for the last seconds of Q1, but it can only be for a practice start because they won't have time do get around for a timed lap.
Here's footage of the Moreira crash - you won't see many bigger than this.
Red flag is out in Portimao after that Moreira crash, loads of debris on the track.
01:17 on the clock so no time for any improvements.
Moreira into Q2, as is Lecuona who improved just before the red flag.
Huge crash from Moreira, a colossal high-side. Just touched the kerb on the exit of turn 14. Somehow he gets straight back up, which is fantastic to see. That was a shocker.
Moreira has grabbed a tow from Ogura on his first timed lap and uses it to go fastest as Ogura pits. 1.40.612s for the Brazilian.
More improvements from Miller & Ogura and this time it's the Pramac rider who takes top spot. Down to the 1m41s now.
Miller back to the top with his second push lap, 2.3s better than Ogura's time. Ogura improves again behind him, though, and goes back to the top by 0.048s.
Everyone else on out-laps on their slicks.
Ogura takes a big step on his second lap, he goes to the top by 1.131s as most of the field heads to the pits for slicks of their own.
Well it's definitely ready for slicks: Miller immediately 1.5s clear at the top of the times from Dixon.
Not a guarantee, though - Ogura 3s slower than Miller with his first lap.
Q1 is underway in Portiao and there's a few slicks already: Miller and Ogura at least.
Late lap from Alex Marquez puts him at the top at the end of FP2. Marc Marquez and Acosta complete the top-three.
11th for Martin, Bezzecchi was sixth.
Only the top-five, down to Binder, were within a second of Marquez's time at the top.
A tweak to the regulations has been made in Portugal.