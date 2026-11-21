Live updates from qualifying at the 2026 Portugal MotoGP at Portimao. Qualifying is due to get underway at 10:50 local time, with the Sprint coming up this afternoon at 15:00.

Key Moments

Moreira, Lecuona advance to Q2

Q1 red flagged after monster Moreira high-side

Alex Marquez tops damp FP2

Damp conditions for FP2 ahead of qualifying start

Marc Marquez leads the championship by 60 points over Jorge Martin coming into today, meaning he can win the title in the Sprint this afternoon is he out-scores his compatriot by two points. Marco Bezzecchi is also in championship contention, but he would need to win all four remaining races with Marquez scoring no points for him to clinch the title on Sunday in Valencia next week.

Even still, Bezzecchi stood out as one of the strongest riders on Friday, especially in terms of race pace, even if he was beaten to the top time in Practice by Alex Marquez. The two split the wins last year in Portugal, of course, with Marquez taking the Sprint win and Bezzecchi the grand prix.

For Marc Marquez, Friday was decent enough, finishing comfortably inside the top-10 in Practice, even if he felt "stiff" while on track.

As for Martin, he managed to make Q2, but spent much of Friday in evident discomfort as a result of his ongoing right wrist injury, which he says has been causing pain in his back as a result of compensation. The title is a long shot for the Aprilia rider but by getting into Q2 directly he has at least avoided the difficulty of Q1 this weekend.

KTM's line-up for this weekend had a change after FP1 as Maverick Vinales withdrew and was replaced by Pol Espargaro.

There is also no Joan Mir or Francesco Bagnaia this weekend; they're replaced by Jake Dixon and Iker Lecuona, respectively.