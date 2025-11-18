2025 Valencia MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES!

Preparations for the 2026 MotoGP season begin on Tuesday 18 November with the one-day Valencia test.

With the curtain coming down on the 2025 MotoGP season last Sunday at the Valencia Grand Prix, the paddock has remained at the venue near Cheste for a day of testing.

The traditional post-season test at Valencia effectively acts as the first day of the new campaign, with riders debuting for the teams they will race with in 2026.

The highlight of this year's Valencia test is the public debut of World Superbbike star Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will race for the Pramac Yamaha squad next season.

The three-time World Superbike champion tested for Yamaha last week in a private outing at Aragon.

Yamaha will also give its race riders their second opportunity to test the V4, following a first outing at the post-race Misano test in September.

Reigning Moto2 world champion Diogo Moreira will also make his MotoGP debut on Tuesday with the LCR Honda squad. The Brazilian penned a three-year deal with HRC this summer, and joins the MotoGP grid as one of the paddock's hottest prospects.

2025 Valencia MotoGP test schedule:

9:00am BST - 12:00pm BST - Session 1

12:20pm BST - 4pm BST - Session 2