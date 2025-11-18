Hang on a minute. We may be about to get another run here as Maverick Vinales is suited and booted.
2025 Valencia MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the 2025 post-season Valencia test
Preparations for the 2026 MotoGP season begin on Tuesday 18 November with the one-day Valencia test.
With the curtain coming down on the 2025 MotoGP season last Sunday at the Valencia Grand Prix, the paddock has remained at the venue near Cheste for a day of testing.
The traditional post-season test at Valencia effectively acts as the first day of the new campaign, with riders debuting for the teams they will race with in 2026.
The highlight of this year's Valencia test is the public debut of World Superbbike star Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will race for the Pramac Yamaha squad next season.
The three-time World Superbike champion tested for Yamaha last week in a private outing at Aragon.
Yamaha will also give its race riders their second opportunity to test the V4, following a first outing at the post-race Misano test in September.
Reigning Moto2 world champion Diogo Moreira will also make his MotoGP debut on Tuesday with the LCR Honda squad. The Brazilian penned a three-year deal with HRC this summer, and joins the MotoGP grid as one of the paddock's hottest prospects.
2025 Valencia MotoGP test schedule:
9:00am BST - 12:00pm BST - Session 1
12:20pm BST - 4pm BST - Session 2
Two hours of the test done and nothing has happened since Miller's sole lap about 45 minutes ago.
Some new rear aero and seat unit on the KTMs in Pedro Acosta's garage today.
Fabio Quartararo, not in his leathers, is having a joke with Jack Miller in the Pramac garage right now. At least everyone is having fun, despite the lack of track running!
Track temperature has come up to 15 degrees C, but still no one is out there yet.
Meanwhile in Pramac, Razgatlioglu is handing out some rather lovely looking baklava.
This delay has been good for some lucky fans, who have been getting signed rider caps sent up to them on rope behind the paddock.
We're getting some more bikes being warmed up, so hopefully that suggests we'll be getting a bit more running soon.
The teams have agreed to cancel the practice start session that was due to go at 12:00pm GMT.
The test will now run all the way through to 4pm local time.
That's due to the lack of running so far because of the damp patches.
And Miller is back in the pits.
Looking at a Yamaha make the noise of a V4 engine is going to take some getting used to!
Jack Miller heads out on the Yamaha V4 for his first laps of the day.
Jack Miller is putting his helmet on. Here we go!
The problem right now is the damp patches in a few places. But it is getting warmer out there.
We're now into the second hour of the the test and no running still. Shouldn't be too long now, though.
Maverick Vinales says he has some aero updates to try today, as well as some other parts that the factory KTM riders have been using for a while while he was injured.
Reports from Peter McLaren in pitlane is that all garage doors are closed right now as the first hour of the test draws to a close.
Nicolo Bulega is still in his casual clothes, so no laps for him coming anytime soon. Martin not in his leathers either.
Jack Miller has his leathers on, so he's pretty close to heading out by the looks of it.
There was a bike being warmed up in pitlane, but it's all gone silent again.