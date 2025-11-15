2025 Valencia MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE UPDATES!

The 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix continues on Saturday 15 November with qualifying and the sprint from the 22nd round of the season.

The longest MotoGP season in history concludes this weekend with MotoGP's return to Valencia, after the event had to be struck from the 2024 schedule due to deadly flooding in the region.

The world championship in 2025 has already been decided in Marc Marquez's favour, with the factory Ducati rider winning his seventh title at the Japanese Grand Prix.

However, a shoulder injury has kept Marquez out of action since the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The main championship battle at the season finale centres on third place, with Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi close to a historic result for the Italian brand, while Pecco Bagnaia looking at risk of slipping to fifth given his recent struggles.

KTM's Pedro Acosta led Friday practice at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, with Bezzecchi close behind, as race pace suggests another three-way battle between Acosta, Bezzecchi and Gresini's Alex Marquez.

Jorge Martin returns to the line-up this weekend after an injury spell since Japan, though the Aprilia rider faces a double long lap penalty in the grand prix for a collision with Bezzecchi at Motegi. This may well condition his strategy in qualifying.

Saturday schedule:

9:10am GMT - FP2

9:50am GMT - Qualifying

2pm GMT - Sprint