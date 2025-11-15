Bezzecchi's pole time of 1m28.809s is a new lap record at Valencia.
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE UPDATES!
Live coverage of qualifying and the sprint at the 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
The 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix continues on Saturday 15 November with qualifying and the sprint from the 22nd round of the season.
The longest MotoGP season in history concludes this weekend with MotoGP's return to Valencia, after the event had to be struck from the 2024 schedule due to deadly flooding in the region.
The world championship in 2025 has already been decided in Marc Marquez's favour, with the factory Ducati rider winning his seventh title at the Japanese Grand Prix.
However, a shoulder injury has kept Marquez out of action since the Indonesian Grand Prix.
The main championship battle at the season finale centres on third place, with Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi close to a historic result for the Italian brand, while Pecco Bagnaia looking at risk of slipping to fifth given his recent struggles.
KTM's Pedro Acosta led Friday practice at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, with Bezzecchi close behind, as race pace suggests another three-way battle between Acosta, Bezzecchi and Gresini's Alex Marquez.
Jorge Martin returns to the line-up this weekend after an injury spell since Japan, though the Aprilia rider faces a double long lap penalty in the grand prix for a collision with Bezzecchi at Motegi. This may well condition his strategy in qualifying.
Saturday schedule:
9:10am GMT - FP2
9:50am GMT - Qualifying
2pm GMT - Sprint
That is it for qualifying in MotoGP 2025. Marco Bezzecchi takes pole for Aprilia ahead of Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Fernandez is fourth from Acosta, Quartararo, Morbidelli, Miller, Aldeguer, Mir, Zarco, Ogura.
The chequered flag is out. And it looks like Bezzecchi has a fifth pole of 2025.
Under a tenth covers the top five with 90s remaining.
Acosta crosses the line and stays fifth. He lost loads of time in the last sector! Two minutes to go.
Fernandez goes fourth.
Alex Marquez is now second, with DiGia up to third. It's all change with three minutes to go!
Acosta moves to second with a 1m28.9s.
Quartararo improves to a 1m28s in third, while Miller uses Quartararo to get to fifth.
Bezzecchi trips the beam and goes fastest with a 1m28.809s.
Bezzecchi is on a flier now. He's threatening top spot.
Six minutes to go in Q2 and we are onto the second runs.
Marquez has a 0.125s advantage in provisional pole with eight minutes to go.
Standings:
- Marquez
- Morbidelli
- Quartararo
- Acosta
- Fernandez
- Di Giannantonio
- Ogura
- Mir
- Bezzecchi
- Miller
- Aldeguer
- Zarco
Quartararo jumps up to third on the Yamaha with a 1m29.2s.
It's Marquez, Morbidelli, Acosta your front row with 10 minutes to go.
Alex Marquez crosses the line to produce a 1m28.967s! He is now 0.3s clear of Acosta.
Fernandez and Morbidelli jump up into the top three.
Bezzecchi has run off at Turn 2 after getting well out of shape on the brakes.
First laps on the board, Acosta leads with a 1m29.298s from Bezzecchi and Zarco.
The Q1 duo of Fernandez and Zarco may find themselves with an advantage to begin with, as they'll know what the conditions of this tricky track are like.
Pitlane has opened for the final qualifying session of the 2025 MotoGP season!
And good news for Pedro Acosta: he has two bikes to use after his FP2 crash.
After that Q1 session, here is the complete Q2 group fighting for the final pole of MotoGP 2025:
- R.Fernandez
- Zarco
- Quartararo
- Morbidelli
- Acosta
- Mir
- Miller
- Di Giannantonio
- Aldeguer
- Bezzecchi
- Marquez
- Ogura
