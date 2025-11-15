Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
LIVE

2025 Valencia MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE UPDATES!

Live coverage of qualifying and the sprint at the 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

The 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix continues on Saturday 15 November with qualifying and the sprint from the 22nd round of the season. 

The longest MotoGP season in history concludes this weekend with MotoGP's return to Valencia, after the event had to be struck from the 2024 schedule due to deadly flooding in the region. 

The world championship in 2025 has already been decided in Marc Marquez's favour, with the factory Ducati rider winning his seventh title at the Japanese Grand Prix. 

However, a shoulder injury has kept Marquez out of action since the Indonesian Grand Prix. 

The main championship battle at the season finale centres on third place, with Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi close to a historic result for the Italian brand, while Pecco Bagnaia looking at risk of slipping to fifth given his recent struggles. 

KTM's Pedro Acosta led Friday practice at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, with Bezzecchi close behind, as race pace suggests another three-way battle between Acosta, Bezzecchi and Gresini's Alex Marquez. 

Jorge Martin returns to the line-up this weekend after an injury spell since Japan, though the Aprilia rider faces a double long lap penalty in the grand prix for a collision with Bezzecchi at Motegi. This may well condition his strategy in qualifying. 

Saturday schedule:

9:10am GMT - FP2

9:50am GMT - Qualifying 

2pm GMT - Sprint

15 Nov 2025
10:34
Valencia MotoGP: Qualifying Results
10:32

Bezzecchi's pole time of 1m28.809s is a new lap record at Valencia. 

10:31
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Marco Bezzecchi takes pole

That is it for qualifying in MotoGP 2025. Marco Bezzecchi takes pole for Aprilia ahead of Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio. 

Fernandez is fourth from Acosta, Quartararo, Morbidelli, Miller, Aldeguer, Mir, Zarco, Ogura.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:30
Chequered flag - Q2

The chequered flag is out. And it looks like Bezzecchi has a fifth pole of 2025.

10:29

Under a tenth covers the top five with 90s remaining. 

10:28

Acosta crosses the line and stays fifth. He lost loads of time in the last sector! Two minutes to go.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:27

Fernandez goes fourth. 

10:27

Alex Marquez is now second, with DiGia up to third. It's all change with three minutes to go!

10:27

Acosta moves to second with a 1m28.9s. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:26

Quartararo improves to a 1m28s in third, while Miller uses Quartararo to get to fifth. 

10:26

Bezzecchi trips the beam and goes fastest with a 1m28.809s. 

10:25

Bezzecchi is on a flier now. He's threatening top spot.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:24

Six minutes to go in Q2 and we are onto the second runs. 

10:24
10:22

Marquez has a 0.125s advantage in provisional pole with eight minutes to go. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:21

Standings:

  1. Marquez
  2. Morbidelli
  3. Quartararo
  4. Acosta
  5. Fernandez
  6. Di Giannantonio
  7. Ogura
  8. Mir
  9. Bezzecchi
  10. Miller
  11. Aldeguer
  12. Zarco
10:21

Quartararo jumps up to third on the Yamaha with a 1m29.2s.

10:20

It's Marquez, Morbidelli, Acosta your front row with 10 minutes to go. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:20

Alex Marquez crosses the line to produce a 1m28.967s! He is now 0.3s clear of Acosta. 

10:19

Fernandez and Morbidelli jump up into the top three. 

Bezzecchi has run off at Turn 2 after getting well out of shape on the brakes. 

10:18

First laps on the board, Acosta leads with a 1m29.298s from Bezzecchi and Zarco.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:17

The Q1 duo of Fernandez and Zarco may find themselves with an advantage to begin with, as they'll know what the conditions of this tricky track are like. 

10:15
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Q2 begins

Pitlane has opened for the final qualifying session of the 2025 MotoGP season!

And good news for Pedro Acosta: he has two bikes to use after his FP2 crash. 

10:11
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Q2 riders

After that Q1 session, here is the complete Q2 group fighting for the final pole of MotoGP 2025:

  1. R.Fernandez
  2. Zarco
  3. Quartararo
  4. Morbidelli
  5. Acosta
  6. Mir
  7. Miller
  8. Di Giannantonio
  9. Aldeguer
  10. Bezzecchi
  11. Marquez
  12. Ogura
Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:09

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results
6m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Was Max Verstappen’s Brazil comeback as good as his 2024 win?
36m ago
Verstappen scythed his way through the field
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez feeling “a bit strange” after latest MotoGP injury
52m ago
Marc Marquez speaks to the media, 2025 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Saturday Practice Results
56m ago
Ai Ogura, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Qualifying and sprint start times and how to watch
2h ago
2023 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton blasts “older guys” who “didn’t achieve much” in fresh criticism
2h ago
LEWIS HAMILTON
MotoGP News
Valencia exposes Honda MotoGP weakness: “If we could not improve that all year…”
4h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
Valencia Friday pace suggests MotoGP 2025 has one last sting in the tail
15h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio identifies area for Ducati to improve 2026 MotoGP bike
15h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.