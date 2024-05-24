Catalunya MotoGP: Friday practice as it happened

After a perfect weekend in Le Mans, Jorge Martin will be looking to continue his winning streak in Barcelona.

Second to Martin in both the sprint and grand prix at Le Mans was Marc Marquez, the man who is battling Martin for the second factory Ducati seat.

Winner of both Catalunya races last season, this weekend will be Aleix Espargaro's final race at his home round after the Spaniard confirmed his retirement at the end of 2024.