M. Marquez, Binder, Espargaro, Martin and A. Marquez is your current top five. Only M. Marquez and Binder have set sub 1m 40s lap times.
Catalunya MotoGP: Friday practice as it happened
Live updates from the Catalunya MotoGP, round six of the 2024 season.
After a perfect weekend in Le Mans, Jorge Martin will be looking to continue his winning streak in Barcelona.
Second to Martin in both the sprint and grand prix at Le Mans was Marc Marquez, the man who is battling Martin for the second factory Ducati seat.
Winner of both Catalunya races last season, this weekend will be Aleix Espargaro's final race at his home round after the Spaniard confirmed his retirement at the end of 2024.
10:04
09:54
It's now Marc Marquez who leads the way as he sets the first sub 1m 40s lap of the day.
09:50
Jorge Martin is the early pacesetter aboard his GP24 Ducati.
09:48
FP1 is underway in Barcelona!
09:21
Good morning and welcome to day-one of the Catalunya MotoGP. Up next is MotoGP FP1 at 09:45 UK time.