Aleix Espargaro had a huge crash on the final lap and was in a lot of discomfort.
Dutch MotoGP at Assen: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from qualifying and the sprint race for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
Day-two of the Dutch MotoGP sees Francesco Bagnaia start as the clear-cut favourite after topping both practice sessions on Friday.
Second fastest was Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, with the pair comfortably ahead of Alex Marquez in third.
Most of the big hitters made it safely into to Q2, with Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Brad Binder all inside the top ten, however, Pedro Acosta did miss out on automatic entry to Q2, as did Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.
Bagnaia claims a dominant victory at Assen ahead of Martin, Vinales, Bastianini, Di Giannantonio, Binder and Alex Marquez.
Alex Marquez, currently running fifth, has a Long Lap penalty due to exceeding track limits.
Alex Rins has suffered a crash while Bastianini is now up to fifth after getting through on Binder.
Order after lap 6 - Bagnaia, Martin, Vinales, Marquez, Binder, Bastianini and Espargaro are the top seven.
Bagnaia leads Martin by four tenths as Vinales overtakes Alex Marquez for third.
Disaster for Marquez as he's crashed at the beginning of lap two.
Great start from Bagnaia who leads from Martin and Alex Marquez.
The sprint race is go at Assen as Bagnaia leads the field away.
Riders are away for the formation lap ahead of 13 laps in Assen.
Good afternoon and welcome back to Assen. The sprint race is up next at 14:00 UK time as Bagnaia starts from pole ahead of Martin and Vinales.
Bagnaia takes pole ahead of Martin, Vinales, Alex Marquez, Espargaro, Di Giannantonio and M. Marquez.
What a lap from Martin as he narrowly misses out on pole.
Marc Marquez has crashed at turn seven. Some very silly tactics have gone on between a lot of riders and Marquez was one of them.
More slow riding is going on with Marc Marquez at the head of the pack.
Wow! Bagnaia sets a 1:31.540s to go nearly three tenths clear of Martin.
Bagnaia starts his second time attack run with seven minutes to go
Martin is two tenths clear of Bagnaia, while Alex Marquez has gone ahead of his brother Marc for P3.
Martin smashes the lap record as he sets the first sub 1m 31s lap ever around Assen.
It looks as though Acosta will be back out on his #1 bike.
Who will claim pole at Assen as Q2 gets underway.
Acosta has crashed after losing the rear heading round turn four.