Dutch MotoGP at Assen: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!

Day-two of the Dutch MotoGP sees Francesco Bagnaia start as the clear-cut favourite after topping both practice sessions on Friday.

Second fastest was Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, with the pair comfortably ahead of Alex Marquez in third.

Most of the big hitters made it safely into to Q2, with Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Brad Binder all inside the top ten, however, Pedro Acosta did miss out on automatic entry to Q2, as did Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.