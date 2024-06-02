Italian MotoGP at Mugello: LIVE UPDATES!

Scoreless in the previous three MotoGP sprint races, Francesco Bagnaia bounced back in a big way as he took victory ahead of Marc Marquez, who is expected to be his main challenger in the grand prix.

Third was Pedro Acosta, who will be looking for a similar result after confirmation he will ride for the factory KTM team in 2025.

Jorge Martin lost valuable points to title rivals Bagnaia and Marquez after crashing out of third place in the sprint.