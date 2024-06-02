Bastianini takes second away from Martin with a stunning final lap and overtake at the final corner.
Italian MotoGP at Mugello: LIVE UPDATES!
Scoreless in the previous three MotoGP sprint races, Francesco Bagnaia bounced back in a big way as he took victory ahead of Marc Marquez, who is expected to be his main challenger in the grand prix.
Third was Pedro Acosta, who will be looking for a similar result after confirmation he will ride for the factory KTM team in 2025.
Jorge Martin lost valuable points to title rivals Bagnaia and Marquez after crashing out of third place in the sprint.
It's a hat-trick for Bagnaia at Mugello as he claims another brilliant win ahead of Bastianini, Martin, Marquez and Acosta.
Bagnaia has ended all hope of Martin taking victory. He has responded and leads by nearly a second.
Bastianini is back through on Marquez as he gains third spot at turn ten.
Martin is really coming at Bagnaia now! The gap is just three tenths.
We have a change! Marquez is through on Bastianini for the final podium spot. Brilliant move at turn one.
Bagnaia is back lapping quicker than anyone else as he extends his lead to over eight tenths.
Takaaki Nakagami goes down at turn 12. Martin is catching Bagnaia at the front. The lead is now five tenths.
Martin is now coming under attack as Bastianini and Marquez begin to close in. Bagnaia leads by nearly nine tenths.
Joan Mir is out of the race. He's crashed at turn one.
Augusto Fernandez has returned to pit lane with a problem and is out of the race. He looks furious with the team.
Bagnaia leads Martin by three tenths and Bastianini by eight tenths. Marquez is back on the rear of Bastianini.
Marquez goes for it at turn one but he can't make it stick and Bastianini regains third spot.
Bastianini is the slowest rider in the top five as Marquez and Acosta are looking for a way through.
What a start from fifth, Francesco Bagnaia leads after just two corners.
And we're away at Mugello as Jorge Martin leads away from pole position.
The formation lap is underway at Mugello!
Francesco Bagnaia should have started second but a three-place grid penalty was given to the sprint winner for blocking Alex Marquez during Friday's practice.
Jorge Martin goes from pole position ahead of Maverick Vinales and Marc Marquez.
Good afternoon and welcome to the Italian MotoGP at Mugello. The grand prix gets underway at 13:00 UK time.