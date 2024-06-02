2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 40m 51.385s 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.799s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.924s 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +2.064s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +7.501s 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +9.890s 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +10.076s 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +11.683s 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +13.535s 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +15.901s 11 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +19.182s 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +20.307s 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +20.346s 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +23.292s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +23.613s 16 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +28.417s 17 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +28.778s 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +30.622s 19 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +31.457s 20 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +32.310s 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +46.724s Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia completes a home Italian MotoGP three-peat, claiming Ducati’s 93rd grand prix victory in the process.

Behind him, a late surge by team-mate Enea Bastianini saw ‘The Beast’ repass Marc Marquez for third, then snatch the runner-up spot from title leader Jorge Martin at the final corner.

A Marc Marquez victory would have extended the extraordinary pattern of Ducati’s 27th win being taken by #27 (Casey Stoner), 63rd by #63 (Bagnaia), 72nd by #72 (Marco Bezzecchi) and 89th by #89 (Jorge Martin).

But instead, the Gresini rider was left off the grand prix rostrum for the first time since crashing out of the lead at COTA.

Bagnaia had a three-place grid penalty after obstructing Alex Marquez on Friday.

That meant he dropped to fifth on the grid, promoting Maverick Vinales to second behind pole qualifier Martin and Marc Marquez onto the front row.

But Bagnaia almost instantly erased his penalty by blasting from fifth to first by Turn 2 and was never headed.

All the leading places - Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales - remained static for much of the 23 laps, until Marc Marquez finally passed Bastianini for third.

The Gresini Ducati rider, runner-up to Bagnaia in the Sprint, was leaving puffs of tyre smoke out of the final corner, possibly caused by his ride-height device.

Whether that contributed to Marquez’s top speed disadvantage or if it was simply down to the older GP23 is unclear. But the #93 couldn’t trouble Martin for second and instead faced a counterattack from Bastianini.

The Beast elbowed Marquez wide on the penultimate lap to retake the final podium place, then rapidly reeled and passed Martin, the rider tipped to take his factory seat for 2025.

KTM rookie Pedro Acosta was the only non-Ducati in the top seven, with Fabio di Giannantonio demoting Vinales to eighth. Vinales was the only rider not to choose the medium front and soft rear tyre combination, opting for the medium rear.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Brad Binder's all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race was matched by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro on Friday.

An official post-race test will be held at Mugello on Monday.