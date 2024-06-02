2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results
Race results from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello, round 7 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|40m 51.385s
|2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.799s
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.924s
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+2.064s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+7.501s
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+9.890s
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+10.076s
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+11.683s
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+13.535s
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+15.901s
|11
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+19.182s
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+20.307s
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+20.346s
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+23.292s
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+23.613s
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+28.417s
|17
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+28.778s
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+30.622s
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+31.457s
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+32.310s
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+46.724s
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
* Rookie
Francesco Bagnaia completes a home Italian MotoGP three-peat, claiming Ducati’s 93rd grand prix victory in the process.
Behind him, a late surge by team-mate Enea Bastianini saw ‘The Beast’ repass Marc Marquez for third, then snatch the runner-up spot from title leader Jorge Martin at the final corner.
A Marc Marquez victory would have extended the extraordinary pattern of Ducati’s 27th win being taken by #27 (Casey Stoner), 63rd by #63 (Bagnaia), 72nd by #72 (Marco Bezzecchi) and 89th by #89 (Jorge Martin).
But instead, the Gresini rider was left off the grand prix rostrum for the first time since crashing out of the lead at COTA.
Bagnaia had a three-place grid penalty after obstructing Alex Marquez on Friday.
That meant he dropped to fifth on the grid, promoting Maverick Vinales to second behind pole qualifier Martin and Marc Marquez onto the front row.
But Bagnaia almost instantly erased his penalty by blasting from fifth to first by Turn 2 and was never headed.
All the leading places - Bagnaia, Martin, Bastianini, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales - remained static for much of the 23 laps, until Marc Marquez finally passed Bastianini for third.
The Gresini Ducati rider, runner-up to Bagnaia in the Sprint, was leaving puffs of tyre smoke out of the final corner, possibly caused by his ride-height device.
Whether that contributed to Marquez’s top speed disadvantage or if it was simply down to the older GP23 is unclear. But the #93 couldn’t trouble Martin for second and instead faced a counterattack from Bastianini.
The Beast elbowed Marquez wide on the penultimate lap to retake the final podium place, then rapidly reeled and passed Martin, the rider tipped to take his factory seat for 2025.
KTM rookie Pedro Acosta was the only non-Ducati in the top seven, with Fabio di Giannantonio demoting Vinales to eighth. Vinales was the only rider not to choose the medium front and soft rear tyre combination, opting for the medium rear.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.
Brad Binder's all-time MotoGP top speed record of 227.5mph/366.1km/h during last year’s Mugello sprint race was matched by KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro on Friday.
An official post-race test will be held at Mugello on Monday.