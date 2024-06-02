KTM after extending Pedro Acosta: “We cannot mess it up”

KTM announced early on Saturday that they are promoting the sensational MotoGP rookie to its factory team in 2025.

This means Pedro Acosta will likely line-up alongside Brad Binder, unless the Austrian manufacturer gets its hand on Marc Marquez or Jorge Martin.

Over the moon to keep hold of their prized asset, KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer told MotoGP.com: “I’m super, super happy. I almost want to say the happiest man in the paddock in Mugello.

“It’s a long-term journey together with Pedro and he was always an outstanding guy in each category; in the rookie cup, Moto3, Moto2 and then coming to MotoGP like an explosion.

“At every stage other people wanted him and he renewed his commitment with us several times and this makes me so proud.

“He feels he is in the right place and he is so welcome here and we’re so happy to have him because you see something very special in that boy.

“He will have a great future in this paddock and we’re happy to be part of that journey.”

With Acosta seen as the next generational talent in MotoGP, big pressure will be on the young Spaniard, but also on KTM’s shoulders to finally compete for MotoGP titles.

Beirer is aware that the pressure will be ramped up now that they have signed Acosta to the Red Bull KTM team, admitting it is something they can’t mess up in the process.

Beirer said: “Of course there’s pressure but that’s the pressure we want to have. We cannot mess it up.

“We now have the best talent we have seen in this paddock for many, many years, but at this point I also want to underline that we shouldn’t just talk about the talent because we watched how hard he is working already as a little boy.

“The talent is there but he is also so hard working and we don’t want to mess it up.

“We want to go to the top together with him and there is a lot of responsibility on us but it’s the welcome pressure we want to have.”