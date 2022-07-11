Lowes, who went through BSB before securing a move to WorldSSP back in 2011, has been racing in the Grand Prix paddock for the last nine seasons, which also includes one year in MotoGP with Aprilia (2017).

With a best Moto2 championship finish of third in 2020, along with two fourth place results in 2015 and 2021, Lowes has cemented himself as one of the better and most consistent British riders on the Grand Prix stage, with Cal Crutchlow so often leading the way.

But since the latter called an end to his racing career after the 2020 season, MotoGP has struggled to find its next British talent.

Rory Skinner has been tipped to join Moto2 next season, with the FS-3 Kawasaki rider currently a title contender in British Superbike.

But when asked why there seems to be so much more success and opportunity for British riders in WorldSBK than MotoGP - Jonathan Rea, Scott Redding and Lowes’ brother Alex are currently riding in the Superbike championship, the Elf Marc VDS rider believes it starts at the domestic level.

‘Mentality, attitude, thinking’ is towards Superbikes, not MotoGP, says Lowes

Speaking to Crash.net, Lowes said: "I think there’s a couple of reasons. If you look at the national championship in England; I know there’s the Moto2-style class with Supersport but it’s not [the same].

"The attitude and thinking behind it is not towards Grand Prix racing. It’s more towards the Supersport/Superbike way. And the level of BSB is quite high.

"The tracks are also very different to Grand Prix tracks. It’s difficult to say why. The level in Moto2 and MotoGP is so high. Definitely some of the guys in WorldSBK could come across to MotoGP and do well but the main thing I would say, is the idea or the mentality from a young age is to go more on the Superbikes way.

"I myself did that and was lucky to make the move to Grand Prix. Then, if we’ve got loads of young guys riding these bikes and improving like in BSB now; okay they’ve got to learn the tracks but not the bikes more-or-less, then their [bikes] should just be a bit better than their BSB bikes. So the step is easier.

"Guys are on Moto2 bikes with zero electronics, completely different riding styles, tyres and everything - it’s complicated. So for me it’s just the mentality at a young age.

"90% of the guys who make it in Grand Prix racing have at a young age been in Spain or Italy and have been racing Red Bull Rookies, Moto3, Moto2 - these styles of bikes."

Lowes ready to ‘fight’ for ‘dream’ home win at Silverstone

Despite taking nine wins and another 16 podiums so far in his Moto2 career, Lowes has never recorded a podium at his home race, which is the first round following the summer break (August 5-7).

Calling it ‘the best Grand Prix of the season’, Lowes will need one of his best performances in a season which has been very disappointing thus far - the British rider has finished just one of the last seven races he’s raced in.

Speaking to us ahead of last month’s German Grand Prix, Lowes added: "I’m going to work hard over the summer break, work with my team and come out fighting at Silverstone. For me it’s the best Grand Prix of the season and to have fans back there and full support is going to be fantastic.

"For me, to fight for the win at the British Grand Prix is a dream. It’s alluded me until now, I’ve been close a couple of times and it’s an important one. I’m really looking forward to it."