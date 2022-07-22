Crash.Net have been debating the issue during the summer break and we think we’ve got our answer…

Miguel Oliveira

He was sensational at Portimao, his home race, in 2020 where he claimed his second MotoGP win. He was among the favourites for that race but, for his other three wins in the premier class, he was an outsider. He has won the Styrian, Catalan and Indonesian grands prix.

Brad Binder

The man responsible for KTM’s first race win. Binder won the 2020 Czech Grand Prix, a major milestone for his team in only his third race in the premier class. It was a race that Pol Espargaro was expected to win. Binder, as a rookie, stole the show. He also won spectacularly at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix in a demonstration of true bravery as he outpaced the field on slick tyres during a torrential downpour of rain during the final three laps.

Johann Zarco

The bridesmaid of MotoGP? That’s an unfair criticism. He may not yet have a race win in the premier class but he is a two-time Moto2 champion who routinely battles at the top of the MotoGP grid. Zarco goes under the radar - this season he has been on the podium twice and, at the summer break, is third in the overall standings.

Luca Marini or Marco Bezzecchi

The VR46 boys. Marini has great qualifying pace at times although he can’t replicate it during races. When his fuel load drops, Marini is fast. He’s had three consecutive finishes inside the top six this season.

Bezzecchi has immediately looked at home in his rookie MotoGP campaign. He qualified on the front row in the Italian Grand Prix, and finished the Assen Grand Prix in second.

Who is the most underrated of this group?