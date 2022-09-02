Marquez has been absent from MotoGP since undergoing a fourth operation on his right arm, but was given the green light to ride a road bike at Aragon this week.

'Satisfied' with that outing on the CBR600RR, the eight-time world champion will now head straight to Misano to witness the remainder of the race weekend, before making a MotoGP return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Misano test is the final chance to ride a MotoGP bike outside of a race weekend until Valencia in November.

Marc Marquez is BACK ON A BIKE! | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Marc Marquez is BACK ON A BIKE! | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

The full Repsol Honda statement is as follows:

'After two positive tests aboard a Honda CBR600RR at the MotorLand Aragon circuit on August 31 and September 02, Marc Marquez has gained valuable knowledge on the condition of his arm.

'With the information gained and satisfied with the progress of his right humerus, Marquez will now travel to the San Marino GP with the intention of testing his physical condition further on his Honda RC213V during the post-race MotoGP test.

'The eight-time World Champion will arrive in Misano on Friday evening to once again observe and work alongside the Repsol Honda Team and HRC before aiming to take to the circuit on Tuesday.'