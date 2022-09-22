Typhoon Nanmadol was equivalent to a category four or five hurricane and has killed at least four people and left at least 100 injured, as well as leaving 140,000 homes without electricity.

By Thursday, with MotoGP riders in their media duties ahead of the race weekend, the typhoon had been downgraded to a cyclone and was heading out towards the sea.

The damage was mainly done to the south of Japan but Motegi, the home of the 2022 Japanese MotoGP, is in the centre of the country, north of Tokyo.

There have been no amendments announced to the Japanese MotoGP race weekend schedule which already featured the absence of a practice session due to logistical problems, after last weekend’s race in Aragon.

Fabio Quartararo enters the weekend leading the 2022 MotoGP standings.