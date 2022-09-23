Japanese MotoGP: Marc Marquez avoided injury after his glove became caught on his moving bike
Marc Marquez endured a fraught moment at the Japanese MotoGP when, after climbing off his bike, his glove was caught in his onboard camera.
His bike was moved off by his pit team - and proceeded to briefly drag Marquez off by the arm until he unattached himself.
Look out! @marcmarquez93 @HRC_MotoGP #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/yhoQMlamdd— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) September 23, 2022
It was a brief moment of panic for the rider who is only returning for his second race since a major arm surgery, the fourth of his career.
The Repsol Honda rider went sixth fastest in Free Practice at Motegi on Friday.