Japanese MotoGP: Marc Marquez avoided injury after his glove became caught on his moving bike

23 Sep 2022
Marc Marquez endured a fraught moment at the Japanese MotoGP when, after climbing off his bike, his glove was caught in his onboard camera.

His bike was moved off by his pit team - and proceeded to briefly drag Marquez off by the arm until he unattached himself.

 

It was a brief moment of panic for the rider who is only returning for his second race since a major arm surgery, the fourth of his career.

The Repsol Honda rider went sixth fastest in Free Practice at Motegi on Friday.

 