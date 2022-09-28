Ninth in a wet qualifying, the M1’s overtaking issues saw the Frenchman trapped behind Luca Marini for most of the first half of the race, then Maverick Vinales for the entire second half.

But while the race result was one of Quartararo’s worst of the season, non-scores for title rivals Aleix Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia saw the Monster Yamaha rider increase his world championship advantage to 18 points over Bagnaia and 25 over Espargaro.

“With all the circumstances and what happened, we say it's better to take 8 points than lose 8 points,” Quartararo said.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

“It's good in one way but frustrating in another way, because I feel like our potential was not to fight with Jack [Miller, race winner] for sure, he was on another level, but to fight with Marc, Miguel... But I cannot overtake at all.

“I've spent [nearly] all my race behind Maverick and couldn't make any attempt to overtake. So that was something that was really sad for us. Not a fun race.”

Bagnaia’s downfall occurred while trying to pass Quartararo on the final lap, the Ducati rider just missing the #20 as he slid into the gravel.

“I didn't see, but I heard him crash. So I think he didn't crash so far from me,” Quartararo said.

Like Motegi, Buriram is another circuit that MotoGP hasn’t visited since 2019 and wet weather could again have an impact on the weekend.

But it’s also a track with good memories for Quartararo, who battled Marc Marquez for victory as a premier-class rookie on his previous appearance.

“Leaving Motegi with an increased lead in the championship is positive, but we need to work hard this weekend because our potential is better than finishing eighth,” Quartararo said.

“I‘m happy that we‘re riding at the Buriram circuit next because that‘s a good circuit for me and also for Yamaha. I came second the last time we rode here in 2019. For sure, I will give my 100% to be on the podium again this time round.”

A maximum of 100 points are up for grabs over the remaining four rounds.