There was a bizarre moment at the start of FP2 as Fabio Quartararo showed visible frustration with Luca Marini.

The Ducati rider positioned himself behind the championship leader, who slowed on the exit of turn four after running wide, before gesturing and attempting to wave the Italian rider through.

But Marini remained unnerved as he slotted in behind Quartararo once again.

After topping FP1, Marc Marquez was again showing impressive pace as he led the early stages from Marco Bezzecchi and Brad Binder.

Like Quartararo, Bagnaia and Binder also had moments at turn four as they ran wide.

Bezzecchi became the first faller of the session after crashing at turn three. With no apparent damage to his GP21 machine, Bezzecchi was back underway just moments later.

Bagnaia then shot to the top of the leaderboard with a time of 1:31.326s, which was just 0.025s clear of Marquez.

Aprilia’s difficult start at Buriram continued during the early stages of FP2 as Maverick Vinales was only 22nd, while Aleix Espargaro was 15th quickest.

There was good pace being shown by Zarco prior to the time attacks getting started - the Pramac Ducati rider went quickest by nearly two tenths.

As Quartararo also found pace in order to split Bagnaia and Marquez with third, fellow Yamaha rider Cal Crutchlow suffered a crash at turn three, the same corner as Bezzecchi.

After moving up to third place behind the new pacesetter Alex Rins and Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio then suffered the same fate as Bezzecchi and Crutchlow as he crashed at turn three.

As Darryn Binder made it two crashes in FP2 for RNF Yamaha - the South African went down at turn seven - Jorge Martin set out his intentions by going quickest on combined times.

On what was his first flying lap with a new soft rear tyre, Martin went haf a tenth quicker than what Marquez managed in FP1.

Bagnaia then went two tenths clear of Martin with a fantastic time of 1:30.299s, however, Zarco pipped the Italian late on - +0.018s was the margin splitting the two Ducati riders.

Jack Miller and Marquez looked set to challenge the top two before making mistakes at the final corner.

There was a second fall for Crutchlow late one, as the British rider suffered a vicious highside which left him limping away.