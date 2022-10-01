The Aprilia rider endured a poor qualifying in Buriram on Saturday, missing out on Q2, and will begin the race in 13th.

Last week in Japan he was desperately swapping bikes after the warm-up lap due to technical problems so arrives in Thailand 25 points behind leader Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP 2022 standings.

“My pace is not a disaster,” he said after qualifying. “It’s not as fast as the best but I’m not super far [away].

“Starting 13th will be difficult. It can rain - I am positive. There are many Ducatis with young riders in front.

“It will not be easy for Fabio to fight with the Ducatis so it’s still open.

“If it rains, I will risk more than ever. All or nothing. I have to!

“If it’s dry? It’s difficult to make miracles.

“I will ride with different tyres to all the Yamahas, Ducatis and KTMs.”

Espargaro: "It is the same for the other riders..."

Espargaro revealed a conversation with his team: “Yesterday in the technical meeting my guys said ‘the carcass of the tyre is different’ but I said ‘it is the same for the other riders so don’t say this to me, please’.

“The others are fast so why [aren’t we?]

“Next year we go to India so we have to adapt with whatever Michelin brings.”

He analysed a disappointing Saturday at Buriram: “When I arrived in the garage I was very angry. I have to stay positive.

“But it is clear. It is the second time, after America, that I don’t have the pace of the best riders. You have to accept it.

“I am trying really hard but I can’t find a way to go faster. I did everything I could.

“FP4 I tried to be competitive with a used tyre. It was not enough.

“In qualifying I braked super-late and super-smooth but the bike doesn’t go forward.

“It is frustrating. 30.2s - I was satisfied with my lap but it’s not enough.

“It is difficult to ride faster than what I am doing.”