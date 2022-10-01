Thailand MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro vows “I’ll risk more than ever” to remain in title fight
Aleix Espargaro’s title hopes are hanging by a thread but he has vowed an “all or nothing” approach to the Thailand MotoGP.
The Aprilia rider endured a poor qualifying in Buriram on Saturday, missing out on Q2, and will begin the race in 13th.
Last week in Japan he was desperately swapping bikes after the warm-up lap due to technical problems so arrives in Thailand 25 points behind leader Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP 2022 standings.
“My pace is not a disaster,” he said after qualifying. “It’s not as fast as the best but I’m not super far [away].
“Starting 13th will be difficult. It can rain - I am positive. There are many Ducatis with young riders in front.
“It will not be easy for Fabio to fight with the Ducatis so it’s still open.
“If it rains, I will risk more than ever. All or nothing. I have to!
“If it’s dry? It’s difficult to make miracles.
“I will ride with different tyres to all the Yamahas, Ducatis and KTMs.”
Espargaro: "It is the same for the other riders..."
Espargaro revealed a conversation with his team: “Yesterday in the technical meeting my guys said ‘the carcass of the tyre is different’ but I said ‘it is the same for the other riders so don’t say this to me, please’.
“The others are fast so why [aren’t we?]
“Next year we go to India so we have to adapt with whatever Michelin brings.”
He analysed a disappointing Saturday at Buriram: “When I arrived in the garage I was very angry. I have to stay positive.
“But it is clear. It is the second time, after America, that I don’t have the pace of the best riders. You have to accept it.
“I am trying really hard but I can’t find a way to go faster. I did everything I could.
“FP4 I tried to be competitive with a used tyre. It was not enough.
“In qualifying I braked super-late and super-smooth but the bike doesn’t go forward.
“It is frustrating. 30.2s - I was satisfied with my lap but it’s not enough.
“It is difficult to ride faster than what I am doing.”