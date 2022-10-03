Petrucci was drafted in by Suzuki as a one-race replacement for the injured Joan Mir at Buriram for his first appearance in the championship since an emotional retirement at the end of 2021.

A whirlwind year, where he completed a personal dream of racing at the Dakar Rally before an unlikely return to MotoGP, has left him considering future options.

Danilo Petrucci EXCLUSIVE! Feature-length interview | Crash.Net MotoGP 2022 Video of Danilo Petrucci EXCLUSIVE! Feature-length interview | Crash.Net MotoGP 2022

Asked if he was decided on his next career move, Petrucci said: “Still nothing. I have options in MotoAmerica and WorldSBK.

“Fortunately I can choose but I need to understand if I want to continue. Or maybe to prepare for the Dakar in 2024. Let’s see.

“I really quit my [MotoGP] career last year in Valencia. I am here on vacation! It is a big pleasure.

“I thought it could never happen that a rider came back, after the Dakar, to MotoGP.

“I am so, so tired! It is my last day of working this year, I promise.

“I went to Dakar, then MotoAmerica [since the end of the last MotoGP season].

“I need rest. It feels like I raced the Dakar three years ago! It was a big thing to race Dakar and MotoGP in the same year. Last week I was in the USA! I can be satisfied.”

Petrucci performed above expectations in the Dakar Rally at the start of this year then finished as runner-up in his first MotoAmerica season, just a week before a shock return to MotoGP.

He was only able to finish in 20th for Suzuki at the Thailand MotoGP in horribly wet conditions but to even compete after his mammoth year was some achievement.

“The team did the set-up almost blind,” he said of his last-gasp arrival with the Suzuki team last week.

“I’m happy that I wasn’t last - this means a lot! The pace was good at the beginning as the track dried up. I suffered when the front pressure went really high.

“I would have liked to have scored at least one point but I’m happy. I am very proud to have raced for Suzuki.

“It could have been better but, considering I jumped on this bike on Friday and the others have been on this bike for 17 races, I am happy.

“It is difficult to compare because, on the Ducati, I have my own set-up.”