The VR46 Academy belonging to the legend could see one of its students, Francesco Bagnaia, crowned MotoGP champion if he usurps Fabio Quartararo in the 2022 MotoGP standings with three races remaining.

But Bezzecchi also has eyes on emulating Rossi at the peak of the premier class.

“Always being a fan of Vale’s, it is fantastic to ride with his name on our bike,” Bez said.

“For me, it is a very big dream because to arrive in MotoGP with him is something more.

“I have always been a massive fan of his. I had huge luck to meet him and join the Academy many years later.

“It is a long time that we have been together. We keep in touch. He gives me advice.

“He is a good, good friend and a fantastic coach.”

Bezzecchi: Ducati is the dream

Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider Bezzecchi has impressed in his rookie season, finishing on the podium in Assen. Last week he qualified in pole position for the Thailand MotoGP so he heads into this week's Australian MotoGP buoyant.

He will deservedly retain his place with the team that wears his idol’s initials in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up.

“My first goal is to try to win a race,” he said. “To be one of the guys with the possibility to win.

“Then I want to step on a factory bike. Ducati is the best choice, the best possibility, it is my dream. I will wait to have a chance to be in the factory team.

“I want to be a world champion in MotoGP.”

He said about title contender Bagnaia: “I study Pecco’s data because he is the one who uses the Ducati in the best way.”

Bezzecchi reflected on his second-place finish at the Dutch MotoGP: “It was, for sure, the best day of the season. My first podium was a big emotion.

“In the beginning I wasn’t myself on the bike. In the winter test, then in Malaysia and Indonesia, I felt better.

“Where I can improve? Braking entry. It is the strongest part of the bike but also the most difficult because you have to trust the bike.

“What I have been good at since the beginning? Managing the tyres.

“It is good to be fast and competitive and to fight in almost every race. I am very satisfied.”