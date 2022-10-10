Australian MotoGP: Takaaki Nakagami to be replaced by Tetsuta Nagashima due to finger injury
Takaaki Nakagami will miss another race - he has been ruled out of the Australian MotoGP due to his ongoing recovery from a horrible finger injury.
The LCR Honda rider will again be replaced by Tetsuta Nagashima, who has deputised for him in Thailand too.
Nakagami underwent surgery, after his home race at the Japanese MotoGP, on a torn tendon in his finger. He has undergone two surgeries to fix it.
He suffered the injury a week earlier at the Aragon MotoGP but still raced in Japan, although he has now missed two in a row.
Nagashima finished 22nd in Thailand.
Nakagami sits 18th in the 2022 MotoGP standings.