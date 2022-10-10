The LCR Honda rider will again be replaced by Tetsuta Nagashima, who has deputised for him in Thailand too.

Nakagami underwent surgery, after his home race at the Japanese MotoGP, on a torn tendon in his finger. He has undergone two surgeries to fix it.

He suffered the injury a week earlier at the Aragon MotoGP but still raced in Japan, although he has now missed two in a row.

Nagashima finished 22nd in Thailand.

Nakagami sits 18th in the 2022 MotoGP standings.