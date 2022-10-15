The reigning champion, who holds a slender two-point advantage over Bagnaia and 20-point lead over Espargaro, lapped just 0.206s from Jorge Martin’s record pole time.

But the ultra-close lap times meant it was only enough to put Quartararo’s Monster Yamaha fifth on the grid.

“I’m satisfied about my qualifying, but frustrated about the position,” Quartararo said. “I felt I made a really great lap, but it is never enough. I feel like for the pace, we are not too bad, so just frustrated a little bit about qualifying.”

Asked why he doesn’t adopt Marc Marquez-style towing tactics to help overcome the M1’s lack of speed, Quartararo explained:

“If you go slow waiting for someone then the front tyre is never ready, especially for us, we are struggling to warm it up in one lap. So that that's why I didn't do it.”

‘Strange, interesting race - a great challenge’

Quartararo may be starting behind his title rivals, but Phillip Island looks like being one of his best chances to rebuild points over them compared to the following events at Sepang and Valencia.

“It’s not a disaster because I feel quite okay and for me the front two rows is the main thing,” he said. “Here will be a strange race because I think everyone has a lot of tyre consumption.

“I think it's one of the worst tracks for it during all the year. With the soft you can go much faster. But after a few laps you drop so much and are much slower. So at the end I think it doesn't matter really which tyre to use for the race, but just take care a lot about the tyres.

“So it's going to be interesting. Not the best for us, because we need to make corner speed on the exit. But it's going to be a great challenge.”

Quartararo added: “I think there are a lot of riders that can go really fast because at the end it’s a lot about, like I said, the tyre consumption.

“Pecco is really fast. But I think we are fast. Many riders have a good pace. So I think it can be a usual Phillip Island race - apart from last time [2019] where really Marc and Maverick went away - so I think it will be a quite interesting race.

“We're going to enjoy it. Hopefully we can really be on the top. But I'm feeling confident. I made my lap alone. The pace was pretty good. I was pretty conservative with the tyres [in FP4]. So I'm feeling good in this track.”

‘More to gain, more to lose’

With just two points between Quartararo and Bagnaia, and just three rounds remaining, the stakes are obviously high.

“Of course there is more to gain and more to lose [now]. But what should you do if you have only two points?” Quartararo said. “You have to go and give your best. At the end, you have more to lose, but a lot to gain so you need to push yourself to the maximum.”

Bagnaia will be one of six Ducati riders starting in the top nine. The next best Yamaha after Quartararo was Cal Crutchlow in 17th.