Needing to go through Q1 and looking like advancing was all but over with just seconds remaining, Marquez didn’t blink at the sight of Jack Miller crashing in front of him as he went second quickest behind MotoGP series leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Marquez, who was again following Bagnaia closely in both sessions just like last weekend in Australia, then witnessed the championship leader crash out at turn four.

But instead of rolling off, Marquez went to the limit and what looked like being over the limit on more than one occasion in order to secure an unlikely front row.

With no other Honda rider inside the top 15, Marquez once again showed that he has returned to the elite of MotoGP.

"I’m really surprised to be on the front row. It’s a great surprise because the speed is not there, the feeling is not there, but on the qualifying I was there," said Marquez.

"I cannot explain how and why we are on the front row but the fact is we did some good laps and not only one. Even in QP1 I was fast, then in QP2 with used tyres I was not fast but then with the new one I pushed even more.

"Tomorrow I believe we will struggle more because I’m fighting against the bike. As you saw on the images and on the video, I’m fighting against the bike all the time and this is very demanding about physical condition.

"It is very demanding about the stress, about the concentration, but in one single lap I know where to brake and I know where I need to open the gas because I did many laps in this race track. But for a race distance the pace is not there."

Is Marquez a contender to still be the best MotoGP rider?

Whether Marquez can challenge for a podium or not during Sunday’s race, the eight-time world champion is looking more and more like the rider that sealed six premier class titles from 2013-19.

On what can only be described as an inferior bike to that of Ducati, Aprilia and Yamaha, Marquez arguably put in a performance that no other rider could have on that RC213V Honda, begging the question is he still the best in MotoGP?

Answers to that question will likely be found next season as long as Honda provides the Spaniard with a package capable of being in contention.

From Marquez’s side form and more importantly fitness does not seem to be holding him back.

Asked if he was surprised at being so close to the front without a tow - something he’s clearly needed in recent rounds, Marquez stated: "It was the biggest surprise! If you check, all the Honda riders are looking for a slipstream because we are losing one-tenth-and-a-half on the back-straight and also on the front straight.

"If you have some slipstream then you gain three tenths for free on the straight. For that reason alone the riders are looking for a slipstream on the single lap.

"But when I saw Miller crash in turn two I said it would be more difficult but I kept pushing and the lap time came.

"The same in QP2 when Bagnaia crashed at turn four and I kept pushing all the lap. This was the biggest surprise of the day for me."