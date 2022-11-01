Valencia MotoGP: Ducati conversations revealed ahead of title decider - “I felt sick from tension”

1 Nov 2022
Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Malaysian MotoGP, 23 October

The differing moods in the Ducati and Yamaha garages have been laid bare by new footage ahead of the title-deciding Valencia MotoGP.

Francesco Bagnaia enters the last race of the season 23 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP standings having overturned a 91-point deficit.

Bagnaia won the MotoGP Malaysia to become the red-hot favourite to claim a maiden title. Afterwards, intimate conversations in the Ducati and Yamaha garages have been revealed…

Quartararo to Bagnaia: Your race was scary.

Bagnaia to Quartararo: Best start of my life.

Davide Tardozzi to Bagnaia: I’m sick as a dog. I’ve been really sick.

Bagnaia: Because of the heat?

Tardozzi: No, from the tension.

Ducati engineer to Bagnaia: You didn’t see the race yourself.

Bagnaia: I had hopes for Marco Bezzecchi.

Engineer: [Bezzecchi] almost had [Quartararo]. He was 0.7s behind. Then he gave up.

Bagnaia: Me too, at the end. It was hard.

Quartararo to Diego Gubellini: I’m sorry we couldn’t beat Pecco again.

Gubellini: Championships are championships. You try your best but what happens happens. The important thing is, even after a race like that, you realise that even when we’re in the s*** everyone always gives their best. 

We can do incredible things. You really do make the difference. You are one hell of a rider.

You made a nice move on Franco Morbidelli at Turn 9. That was quite some overtake.

Engineer: We sent Morbidelli a message to let you through! But he must have read it after you had already passed him!

 