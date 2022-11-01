Francesco Bagnaia enters the last race of the season 23 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP standings having overturned a 91-point deficit.

Bagnaia won the MotoGP Malaysia to become the red-hot favourite to claim a maiden title. Afterwards, intimate conversations in the Ducati and Yamaha garages have been revealed…

Bagnaia vs Quartararo in MotoGP title SHOWDOWN! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Bagnaia vs Quartararo in MotoGP title SHOWDOWN! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Quartararo to Bagnaia: Your race was scary.

Bagnaia to Quartararo: Best start of my life.

Davide Tardozzi to Bagnaia: I’m sick as a dog. I’ve been really sick.

Bagnaia: Because of the heat?

Tardozzi: No, from the tension.

Ducati engineer to Bagnaia: You didn’t see the race yourself.

Bagnaia: I had hopes for Marco Bezzecchi.

Engineer: [Bezzecchi] almost had [Quartararo]. He was 0.7s behind. Then he gave up.

Bagnaia: Me too, at the end. It was hard.

Quartararo to Diego Gubellini: I’m sorry we couldn’t beat Pecco again.

Gubellini: Championships are championships. You try your best but what happens happens. The important thing is, even after a race like that, you realise that even when we’re in the s*** everyone always gives their best.

We can do incredible things. You really do make the difference. You are one hell of a rider.

You made a nice move on Franco Morbidelli at Turn 9. That was quite some overtake.

Engineer: We sent Morbidelli a message to let you through! But he must have read it after you had already passed him!