Bagnaia will be crowned the first Italian premier class champion since Valentino Rossi on Sunday at the Valencia MotoGP if he can edge out Fabio Quartararo.

Recently Ducati’s star man Bagnaia has been given a run for his money by Gresini Racing’s Bastianini, who has already won the tussle to join Bagnaia in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up in the factory team.

UNPROFESSIONAL if Ducati donât give team orders! | Valencia MotoGP 2022 - MotoGP Podcast 70 Video of UNPROFESSIONAL if Ducati donât give team orders! | Valencia MotoGP 2022 - MotoGP Podcast 70

“The target is to try to win,” Bastianini said despite the huge stakes for Bagnaia.

Asked whether Ducati team orders would instruct him not to challenge Bagnaia, Bastianini replied: “I don’t know. You can push.

“Probably we have to stay calm with Pecco, also in this race.

“If I win it’s not a problem for all the riders. But Pecco is really competitive here and can try to win again.

“I’m always focused on my job. We worked a lot with the team to be competitive always and do the maximum on Sunday.

“But sometimes you have to think also about the future because it’s important for me to arrive at Ducati in a good situation.

“I’m happy if Pecco wins the title because for next year it’s a good motivation for me.”

Bastianini earned the nod over current Lenovo Ducati rider Jack Miller and Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin to step up and join Bagnaia next season.

But their relationship has been fraught by several fascinating on-track battles this season, even since their future partnership was confirmed.

Bagnaia is 23 points ahead of title rival Quartararo in the MotoGP standings ahead of the finale.

The only way reigning champion Quartararo can retain his title is if he wins the race, and Bagnaia finishes P15 or lower.