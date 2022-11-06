Alex Rins won the final race of the season, a fitting way for Suzuki to end their MotoGP journey, and was joined on the podium by Brad Binder and Martin.

Francesco Bagnaia did enough to be crowned champion ahead of Fabio Quartararo but, in the cool down room after the race, the podium trio were looking ahead to a night out…

Binder: One and a half seconds…

Rins: This was good for us!

Rins: I was controlling the tyre on the left side but, at the end when I saw you at corner 11? I said ‘f***’ and tried to push a little more!

Binder: It was good.

Martin: It’s nice to finish like this, huh? Tonight we drink a lot of water!

Binder: Nothing new, bud!

Rins: Let’s celebrate!