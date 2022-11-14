Enea Bastianini won the tussle to sit besides new world champion Francesco Bagnaia in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up in the Ducati Lenovo Team, beating off Jack Miller and Martin.

Miller has departed for KTM and Martin will remain at Pramac Racing, still within the Ducati family but with a desperation to prove his worth.

A NEW MotoGP champion is crowned as Suzuki win their last race! | Valencia MotoGP 2022 Video of A NEW MotoGP champion is crowned as Suzuki win their last race! | Valencia MotoGP 2022

"Jorge wants to show us that we have made a mistake not to bring him into the factory team,” team boss Tardozzi told BT.

He said about Gresini Racing’s new recruit from the underperforming Honda: "Alex Marquez wants to show that what he did with another manufacturer was not his fault!”

Tardozzi further explained Ducati’s outlook on next season: "In 2023 we will have four riders - factory and Pramac - on 2023 spec.

"Four riders - Gresini and VR46 - on spec from the end of 2022.

"Pecco will learn a lot from his mistakes. Enea wants to show that he can be champion too.

"I expect improvement from Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini, Fabio di Giannantonio..."

Bagnaia became Ducati’s first MotoGP champion in 15 years, since Casey Stoner.

"It hasn't sunk in yet,” Tardozzi admitted but attention quickly turned to testing the 2023 bike.

“We are focused on improving the bike and defending the title.

"The plan today is a part of our plan in the winter test. Electronics, chassis...

"We have to test here, something different in Malaysia, finally we will decide about the 2023 bike.

"Aerodynamics can be improved. Our weak point is turning - other bikes turn better than us."