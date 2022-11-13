Valentino Rossi’s honest verdict on VR46’s Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi

Rossi’s academy crowned its first MotoGP champion last weekend when Francesco Bagnaia became the first Italian to claim the title since Rossi himself, in 2009.

VR46 Racing Team, owned by Rossi, saw Marini finish 12th in the MotoGP standings and Bezzecchi come 14th but the boss wants to see more.

A NEW MotoGP champion is crowned as Suzuki win their last race! | Valencia MotoGP 2022 Video of A NEW MotoGP champion is crowned as Suzuki win their last race! | Valencia MotoGP 2022

"In my opinion next year they will be very strong,” Rossi told Sky.

“We need to understand what bike we will have in 2023, we have to try it.

“Marco and Luca both have great potential. Luca is growing step by step, but he is always very solid. Bez showed some great races, he also made a podium.

“This year we had fun, but we are ready for 2023.

"I would like to further raise the level of the VR46 Academy from many points of view, but at the moment we have decided to focus on our historical group, because we have so many very strong riders.

“We want to give our best for them, they are the riders we started with.”

Marini, Rossi’s half-brother, has completed his second season in the premier class. He peaked with consecutive fourth-place finishes in Austria and San Marino.

Bezzecchi shone brighter. In his rookie year he qualified in pole position in Assen, and finished second.

Bezzecchi previously said about Rossi: “Always being a fan of Vale’s, it is fantastic to ride with his name on our bike.

“For me, it is a very big dream because to arrive in MotoGP with him is something more.

“I have always been a massive fan of his. I had huge luck to meet him and join the Academy many years later.

“It is a long time that we have been together. We keep in touch. He gives me advice.

“He is a good, good friend and a fantastic coach.”