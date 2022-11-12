In the summer break, he crashed a car in Ibiza then tested above the drink-drive limit - an incident he apologised for, but which did not knock his hopes of glory this season.

He won the next race, at Silverstone, the second of a four-race winning streak and a crucial step as he overcame a 91-point deficit to edge Fabio Quartararo (the biggest ever comeback in MotoGP history).

A NEW MotoGP champion is crowned as Suzuki win their last race! | Valencia MotoGP 2022 Video of A NEW MotoGP champion is crowned as Suzuki win their last race! | Valencia MotoGP 2022

Bagnaia reflected on crashing five times in 2022 to La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Winning a title like that, making a few mistakes, was tough.

“I don't think it will happen again, I won't make certain mistakes again.

“But at the same time, those mistakes helped me grow. You never stop doing it, but there is still so much to do.

“As a rider but also as a man, but after all this process is part of life.”

With Bagnaia crashing multiple times, including twice in a row at Catalonia and Germany immediately before his four-race win streak, it was mentioned that he might consider psychological help.

"I never needed a psychologist,” he now says.

“If anything, I believe that those who can help you are those around you. I like that those who know me always tell me what they think, what they think I have to improve on.

“In this, my family, Domizia, the team and the boys of the Academy are important.

“I'm a difficult guy, at first I always say no, but then I think about it.

"I've had a lot of problems in my career, but I've never lost my ambition, nor have I stopped dreaming."

Bagnaia celebrated his maiden premier class title on Sunday night before leaping back into action at Tuesday’s Valencia Test.

Next year the 2023 MotoGP calendar will throw up a record-breaking 21 rounds and 42 races. Bagnaia will be partnered by Enea Bastianini and their relationship will be under the microscope.