The 2023 MotoGP rider line-up will see Italian duo Bagnaia and Bastianini, who have fought tooth and nail on-track at several points this year, as teammates in the Ducati Lenovo Team.

One of Bagnaia’s major problems to solve in his first year as reigning MotoGP world champion will be the ambition of his new teammate, who is graduating through the Ducati ranks from Gresini Racing.

A NEW MotoGP champion is crowned as Suzuki win their last race! | Valencia MotoGP 2022 Video of A NEW MotoGP champion is crowned as Suzuki win their last race! | Valencia MotoGP 2022

“It's all up to us,” Bagnaia told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “How we will manage the situation and we will be able to recreate the work done with Jack Miller but with Enea.

“On the track you are an opponent, you don't have to [give favours], but it will be essential to avoid disagreements about who tries what, who is further forward or backward.”

The threat of Ducati team orders was a theme in the closing stages of this season as Bagnaia edged Fabio Quartararo to the title.

Quartararo at times was alone in a sea of Ducati bikes but Bastianini proved he was willing to battle with Bagnaia.

Bastianini had earlier got the nod to step up into the factory Ducati team ahead of the outgoing Miller and Jorge Martin.

Bagnaia will return in 2023 as champion for the first time, an accomplishment that Bastianini no doubt wants for himself.

“I have a good feeling inside,” Bagnaia reflected on his triumph.

“But to start really understanding I have to go home, disconnect from everything and start enjoying it a little."