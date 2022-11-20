The seat alongside Bagnaia in the factory Ducati team in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up was eventually won by Enea Bastianini, who was picked ahead of Jorge Martin and the outgoing Jack Miller.

“Pecco a few months ago had said something that I had marked to myself: ‘We do not need someone who makes a mess when they arrive’,” Ducati CEO Domenicali told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We won't do it."

Bastianini’s relationship with new world champion Bagnaia will come under the microscope, with the graduate from Gresini Racing harbouring his own lofty ambitions.

"I am aware of the risk of putting together two such strong riders,” Domenicali said.

“Pecco will want to beat Enea, who will want to prove to be the strongest.

“But this energy is very important and I am convinced that the team has grown a lot in the ability to see the athlete as a person and to manage this difficulty.”

Ducati’s big decision to bring Bastianini into their factory team next season, replacing KTM-bound Miller, is a key change to the 2023 grid.

Alex Marquez will exit Honda and join Gresini, replacing Bastianini.

Domenicali, after seeing Ducati crown their first MotoGP champion in 15 years, is dreaming of creating a dynasty led by Bagnaia.

"He can definitely do it, all the elements are there,” Domenicali said.

“This success closes a cycle. Pecco put the icing on the cake in a team that has grown a lot. Now we can open another one in which Pecco will be the reference."

"We talked about it, he is now a stronger rider and we are a better team."