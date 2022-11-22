Petrucci joins Rossi’s 100km dei Campioni ranch race

The end-of-season encounter sees past and present two-wheeled stars invited to join Rossi and the VR46 Academy riders at their famous training track.

MotoGP, MotoAmerica and Dakar star Danilo Petrucci is among the special guests due at this year’s event, which features individual ‘Americana’ elimination contest on Friday, followed by the ‘100km dei Campioni’ main event on Saturday.

Competitors are teamed into pairs for the 100km battle, which begins with riders running to their machines for an endurance-style start. The race is then run over 50 laps, with a rider swap every 5 laps.

"I'll be happy if I beat him" - Bastianini on Bagnaia rivalry | MotoGP 2023 Video of &quot;I&#039;ll be happy if I beat him&quot; - Bastianini on Bagnaia rivalry | MotoGP 2023

Last year’s event saw a 'home' victory for Rossi and younger brother Luca Marini.

Francesco Bagnaia, who became the VR46 Academy’s first MotoGP champion at Valencia earlier this month, and fellow premier-class race winner Franco Morbidelli were unable to compete last season but should take to the dirt again this weekend.

Results: 2021 100km dei Campioni