Pedro Acosta’s MotoGP debut delayed, but 'a bet has to be honoured!'

The young Spaniard was set to complete a few laps on the RC16 alongside the factory’s MotoGP test team at Jerez on Monday, as a reward for winning a bet made with KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer.

Beirer said Acosta could try the MotoGP bike if he won the Valencia Moto2 finale, which the young Spaniard achieved by 1.2s over team-mate and new world champion Augusto Fernandez.

Acosta was already present at Jerez this weekend for a Moto2 test with Red Bull KTM Ajo, but the weather worsened on Monday, postponing his MotoGP outing.

KTM told Crash.net that while there is currently no firm date set for Acosta’s next chance to try the MotoGP bike, ‘for sure it will happen, a bet has to be honoured!’

KTM's MotoGP test team, led by Dani Pedrosa, has another private test scheduled for December.

Acosta joined by new team-mate Arenas at Moto2 test

After completing 76 laps in good weather at Jerez on Sunday, triple 2022 race winner Acosta said:

“We have been able to test many things and the results we have achieved at this test have been good. We leave Jerez with a good taste in our mouths and with clear objectives for the next preseason tests."

For fellow former Moto3 champion Arenas, moving to Ajo after finishing twelfth in this year’s championship with GASGAS Aspar, the outing was focussed on settling in to the Ajo team.

Arenas rode in the mixed conditions on Monday, when he managed 23 dry laps and 15 in the wet.

"After the first few days working with the team, the feeling is very positive with the bike and the team,” Arenas said. “We had time to get to know each team member and working as much as the weather allowed us.

“On dry conditions, I could adapt well to the bike, and I could also ride on wet conditions to improve my feeling on the bike and practice starts.

“It wasn't the most perfect day, but it's been a productive test and I'm very happy to go into the winter break after this. I'm looking forward to return to riding this bike and start 2023 with the team!"

Team manager Aki Ajo added: “The most important thing in Moto2 has been to be able to do a test at the end of 2022. This year the testing days are limited and it is important to make the most of them.

“We have had the opportunity to try out new things with Pedro, which will help us to have a good plan and better performance next season.

“As for Albert, it was important that he was able to start working with the group, because it can help him focus on his preseason. The team are working well and it is useful to get to know and understand each other to get the best setup for him.”