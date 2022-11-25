Marini is one of eight current MotoGP riders competing at the VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia this weekend, including newly crowned world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who is sporting the #1 plate.

“I think I've won another ham or sausage, which is always nice to have in winter!” Marini said of his victory ‘prize’.

”Jokes aside, it’s always a great emotion, and it's nice to confirm myself every year.

“Today's ‘Americana race’ was very tough because every Saturday at the Ranch the level rises more and more."

Saturday’s 100km main event, where riders compete in pairs for glory around the VR46 training ground, starts at 14:00.

Rossi, who retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021, and Marini won last year’s 100km race.

2022 '100km of Champions' entry list: