Luca Marini wins ‘Americana’ dirt track race at Valentino Rossi’s ranch
The opening day of Valentino Rossi’s ‘100km of Champions’ dirt track meeting saw younger brother Luca Marini defend his title as winner of the individual ‘Americana’ contest.
Marini is one of eight current MotoGP riders competing at the VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia this weekend, including newly crowned world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who is sporting the #1 plate.
“I think I've won another ham or sausage, which is always nice to have in winter!” Marini said of his victory ‘prize’.
”Jokes aside, it’s always a great emotion, and it's nice to confirm myself every year.
“Today's ‘Americana race’ was very tough because every Saturday at the Ranch the level rises more and more."
Saturday’s 100km main event, where riders compete in pairs for glory around the VR46 training ground, starts at 14:00.
Rossi, who retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021, and Marini won last year’s 100km race.
2022 '100km of Champions' entry list:
- Valentino Rossi
- Pedro Acosta
- Niccolo Antonelli
- Albert Arenas
- Xavier Artigas
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Lorenzo Baldassarri
- Axel Bassani
- Marco Belli
- Marco Bezzecchi
- Ferran Cardus
- Raffaele De Rosa
- Fabio Di Giannantonio
- Andrea Dovizioso
- Filippo Farioli
- Augusto Fernandez
- Matteo Ferrari
- Federico Fuligni
- Filippo Fuligni
- Lorenzo Gabellini
- Paulin Gaultier
- Manuel Gonzalez
- Alessandro Gramigni
- Sammy Halbert
- Stefano Manzi
- Luca Marini
- Jorge Martin
- Andrea Migno
- Franco Morbidelli
- Mattia Pasini
- Matteo Patacca
- Danilo Petrucci
- Tito Rabat
- Michael Rinaldi
- Alex Rins
- Alex Salvini
- Alberto Surra
- Celestino Vietti
- Alessandro Zaccone