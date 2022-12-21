91 points down on reigning MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo with just ten races remaining, Bagnaia produced the largest comeback in Grand Prix history as he instead secured the title by 17 points.

After making several unforced errors during the first half of the season, Bagnaia produced a stunning run of four victories in succession from Assen to Misano - becoming the first rider to achieve that feat since Marc Marquez in 2019.

Without a MotoGP title since Stoner dominated in 2007, Bagnaia’s triumph has been ranked as their best yet by the head of Ducati.

Domenicalli said: "It was an unforgettable season. We had never achieved such a result and it is a matter of extraordinary pride. It’s different from 2007, when we won the MotoGP title with Stoner - we had done it before the last race.

"This victory with Pecco was really hard. A great chase made it even better."

As Bagnaia looks to retain his title in 2023, something neither Joan Mir or Quartararo achieved after winning their maiden world championships, a new challenge will be presented to the Italian in the form of new team-mate Enea Bastianini.

A match for Bagnaia on several occasions last season, Bastianini has shown the ability to not only challenge, but beat Bagnaia in head-to-head situations.

Bastianini was also unfazed by Bagnaia attempting to win Ducati’s first title in 15 years during the final few races, so much so that he ignored a team order to stay behind Bagnaia in Sepang.

Keeping a lid on their rivalry is going to be difficult for Ducati as both riders are expected to challenge for the title next year.

"Enea and Pecco are a wonderful team," added Domenicalli. "We wanted them even if it was not easy to choose.

"We were undecided about Jorge Martin, then Enea actually deserved to move to the factory team.

"He is the rider that won the most in 2022 after Pecco. It will be a sparkling team because they are two Italian guys. It won’t be easy to keep them calm but it’s part of the game."