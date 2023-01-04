Making that challenge even tougher for Mir will be the fact he’s joined a new team after Suzuki pulled out of MotoGP at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

But the Spaniard, who will line-up alongside eight-time world champion Marc Marquez, feels he’s in the perfect position to help Repsol Honda make a return to the top of the grid.

Claiming his move to the Japanese manufacturer has come at a ‘sweet moment’ of his career, the 2020 MotoGP champion also stated that every rider has imagined himself wearing the colours of Repsol Honda.

"My feelings when I joined a team like this one were unbelievable," said Mir. "I think that every rider has imagined himself with these colours, so being a part of this makes me really proud to arrive in such a sweet moment in my career.

"I think that I am in a sweet moment and I’m also young to try to repeat again what we’ve done in the past. So, let’s see what we can do.”

"Of course, to be a part of this team means more pressure, because only winning is a good result here.

"We know that we arrive in a difficult moment, but the approach to racing has to be the same one: try to be as fast as we can to bring these colours to where they deserve."

Repsol Honda have often secured the signings of the best riders in MotoGP, and the addition of Mir is no different as he will join a glittering list of riders such as Mick Doohan, Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa and Marquez in wearing the famous colours.

Mir’s official debut for Repsol Honda will come in March during the season-opener at Portimao, and although the early stages of the season could prove tough due to the recent struggles the RC213V has had, the former champion is aiming to fight for podiums and more as the year goes on.

Mir added: "First of all, we have to be realistic. We arrive in a difficult moment. The key will be to adapt quickly to this bike and then try to build some confidence and speed during the first races.

"Then, from the middle of the season, the goal will be to try to be closer to the podium and to great results."