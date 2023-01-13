“Iannone will be offered a return - ask Rossi if you can be fast at 35!”

Former Ducati, Suzuki and Aprilia rider Iannone’s MotoGP career was left in ruin when he received a four-year ban due to doping but that is set to expire at the conclusion of this year.

He will be eligible for the 2024 season and would retain two crucial attributes, according to Carlo Pernat - the required speed and the promotional ability.

Can Joan Mir deliver big results for Repsol Honda in 2023? | MotoGP 2023 Video of Can Joan Mir deliver big results for Repsol Honda in 2023? | MotoGP 2023

“Iannone is a crazy talent, four years are not enough to bury the talent,” Pernat told Men on Wheels.

“That always remains and in my opinion he, even if he doesn't say it, has in mind to come back.

"In this MotoGP in which marketing has become predominant, I, as a marketing man, I would take a risk on Iannone.

“Maybe some team will try. Will he win? Will he be fast? I don't know, but it would still be a coup from a media point of view.

"It makes me want to say that we'll see him again in a world championship.

“Maybe it won't be in MotoGP, maybe it will be in World Superbikes, but someone, next year when he's finished serving his years of disqualification, will offer him a seat . I am convinced of it.

“Also because Andrea has always trained badly, he has never really disengaged from motorsport and, if we look, he was born in 1989. In 2024, therefore, he will be 35 years old.

“Ask Valentino Rossi if you can still be fast at 35. The Doctor, perhaps we have forgotten, was about to win a world championship at the age of 36.”

Iannone said last year to La Gazzetta dello Sport: “I'll be back. I don't know where, how and when, if in MotoGP or Superbike, but I guarantee it: I still can't fill my life with other things [other] than the bike or the speed.

"Dancing with the Stars was like a diversion and I'm spoiled for choice for everything that’s offered to me. If I get offers from TV it means that people are interested in me, but I guarantee you that I am focused on one thing: to get back to [riding]. And I will do it.

"I kept relationships with Aprilia, my former [personal] manager Carlo Pernat and [Pramac boss] Paolo Campinoti, who are like members of the family, but races are made to win, not for true friendships.”