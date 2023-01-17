Aleix Espargaro: “What Valentino Rossi did? I don’t have the strength”

Espargaro is currently the oldest rider on the MotoGP grid, with brother Pol Espargaro second on that list.

The Aprilia rider, who will be 34 years of age in July, put together the best season of his career in 2022, as he fought the likes of Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia for the world title until being eliminated from contention at Sepang.

Until retiring at the end of 2021, Rossi held the tag of oldest rider on the grid after competing until the age of 42. However, with the addition of sprint races, season calendars seemingly getting longer every year and the younger talent coming through, Espargaro doesn’t see his MotoGP future lasting beyond the age of 35.

"Right now I don't see myself in MotoGP beyond 2024," Espargaro told Motorsport-magazin.com. "What Valentino did [Rossi rode in the premier class until he was 42] is great, but I don't think I'll have the strength to do it.

"Let's see how I feel then in 2024. However, I think that with the current calendars and the introduction of sprint races, it will be difficult to ride past the age of 35.

"This is mainly for mental reasons. For example, the 2023 calendars are crazy, especially the last part of the season. We're going to be spending a lot of time away from home and when you're under 25, it's anything but easy."

Espargaro is not the first rider to voice concerns at the length of the 2023 MotoGP calendar, which is set to test riders but also team members in a more demanding way than ever before.

With peak performance and athletic ability being at an all-time high in MotoGP, Espargaro believes every small detail makes a difference.

The Spanish rider added: "Of course, MotoGP is also very physically demanding, but as a professional you have to be in good shape.

"Athletics used to not really be relevant in our sport, but now we're physically at an extremely high level and we're all very careful about what we do eat, how we train and how we regenerate."