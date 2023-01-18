MotoGP teams ban the media from Sepang shakedown test

The shakedown test in Sepang, Malaysia, from February 5-7 will feature test riders only.

The five manufacturers demanded that no journalists would be allowed to report on the three-day event.

“The shakedown will not be open to media,” a statement read. “Media will not be allowed in the Paddock , Media Center, Pit Lane or any other areas of the track. The official test will be open for media from February 10-12.

“Teams requested this measure last year to IRTA and they told us today.”

The riders at the shakedown test include:

Augusto Fernandez

Dani Pedrosa

Cal Crutchlow

Michele Pirro

Stefan Bradl

Lorenzo Savadori

How will we know what happens?

Because the manufacturers have banned the media from reporting on the shakedown test, we will be largely reliant on photos and information that the teams release themselves.

Crash.net, of course, will bring you everything that we know.

Interviews, hopefully, will be conducted at a later date with those in-the-know about the shakedown test.

Media are permitted to return at the Sepang test on February 10-12 where MotoGP riders will test their new machinery.